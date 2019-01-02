Christian Pulisic has been one of the most consistent players for Dortmund ever since he shot to fame in 2015/16 campaign. In 115 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, Pulisic has scored 15 goals and created another 24 goals. However, under the management of new coach Lucien Favre, he has failed to nail down a regular spot.

Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday announced the departure of Christian Pulisic to Chelsea in a deal worth £58 million. However, the American international will spend the rest of the 2018/19 season with the German club on loan. As per reports, Dortmund agreed to sell their prized asset to the Premier League giants after the 20-year-old refused to sign a contract extension with them.

Christian Pulisic has been one of the most consistent players for Dortmund ever since he shot to fame in 2015/16 campaign. In 115 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, Pulisic has scored 15 goals and created another 24 goals. However, under the management of new coach Lucien Favre, he has failed to nail down a regular spot.

Speaking on his departure, Borussia’s sporting director Michael Zorc said, “It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

On the other hand, Chelsea is heavily touted to offload Cesc Fabregas who has six months left on his contract. The Blues are looking to cash in on the veteran Spanish midfielder rather than letting him go for free at the end of the month. Monaco are heavy favourites to land Fabregas in the coming days.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More