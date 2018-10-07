Given the superior form of Chelsea, the Blues entered the Premier League match as favourites and they duly delivered on the tag from the kickoff. The visitors, who look like have mastered the Sarri-ball, were comfortable on possession in all three halves of the pitch hassling Southampton at their home pitch.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for his side in Southampton match which Chelsea went on to win 2-0

It was Eden Hazard’s show once again as Chelsea thumped Southampton 2-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. The Belgian attacker opened the scoring for his side while his teammate Ross Barkley sealed the victory with a sublime finish in the second half. The man in question – Alvaro Morata – was cut a frustrated figure for a large part ever since he came off the bench in the second half but was finally provided salvation when Hazard unleashed him on an easy through ball.

Talisman Eden Hazard, who has been in sensational form of late, was once again the hero for his side as he broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a well-taken shot past the Saints’ goalkeeper. Chelsea came agonisingly close to doubling their lead in the first half but a determined defensive display by the hosts didn’t let the Blues take any kind of advantage.

In the second half, Ross Barkley rose to the occasion and made it 2-0 for his side after receiving a lay off from Olivier Giroud. Maurizio Sarri’s men continued to threaten Southampton on the break but after that second goal, the hosts stepped up their game and took control of the game.

Danny Ings came close to getting his trailing side back in the game but he was unfortunate enough to miss the sitter. However, that did not dampen spirits of the England striker as continued leading the barrage of attacks by Southampton.

Alvaro Morata, who came off the bench on Olivier Giroud’s place, piled more misery on the hosts by netting an easy goal in the dying minutes of the game.

With the victory, the Stamford Bridge outfit leapfrogged four places and now sits at the summit of the Premier League table with 20 points from 8 matches. It should be noted that Manchester City and Liverpool have a game in hand each to get back to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Southampton suffered their 4th defeat of the season in 8 matches and now find themselves at the 16th spot in the table with 5 points. The Saints are just 2 points clear of the relegation zone.

