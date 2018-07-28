The 2017-18 Champions League winners were heavily touted to lure in Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard to the club and after long-drawn negotiations, the deal is finally off after Stamford Bridge outfit demanded a colossal sum to let off the Belgian winger.

Real Madrid has cooled off its interest in signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea after the Premier League giants reportedly slapped a price tag of over €200 million on their prized asset. The Spanish capital club has said that they would not break the bank to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo, who they signed for €80 million from Manchester United in 2009. Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui has now shifted his focus to club talisman Gareth Bale and looks forward to honing Isco and Marco Asensio.

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in a mega-million deal, Real Madrid was actively looking to make a ‘Galactico’ signing in order to replace the legendary Portuguese. Several marquee players were earmarked by Real Madrid but all of them resulted in major failures.

Real’s primary target Neymar delivered the first blow to the La Liga giants when he rebuffed all the reports linking him to Real Madrid. The next in line was French sensation and Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe who also reiterated his desire to stay with his current employers.

The 2017-18 Champions League winners were heavily touted to lure in Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard to the club and after long-drawn negotiations, the deal is finally off after Stamford Bridge outfit demanded a colossal sum to let off the Belgian winger.

If reports in Spain are to be believed then Real Madrid are not desperate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with a big name signing rather the club has put its faith in existing crop of players, especially Gareth Bale.

However, the Spanish club is pondering over the possibility of signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in order to give competition of places to Keylor Navas. Reportedly, the Belgian goalkeeper will be available for as low as €35 million since he is in the final year of contract at Stamford Bridge.

