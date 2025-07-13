Chelsea Stun PSG to Lift Club World Cup in Style

Chelsea shocked European champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with a dominant 3–0 victory in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, held under the scorching sun at New York’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13. In a match few expected the London side to dominate, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro orchestrated a first-half blitz that sealed the trophy and announced Chelsea’s return to the top tier of world football.

Cole Jermaine Palmer scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute, finishing off a slick move initiated by Reece James down the right. Just eight minutes later, he netted again, both goals tucked neatly into the same bottom-left corner, leaving PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless. The 22-year-old wasn’t done. Before halftime, he set up Joao Pedro with a perfectly weighted pass for Chelsea’s third, capping off a masterclass in attacking efficiency.

Palmer’s Brilliance, Chelsea’s Intensity

Chelsea dominated PSG right from the start. Enzo Maresca’s side displayed tactical discipline and relentless energy, turning up the tempo in the 30°C heat. PSG’s backline struggled to contain the runs of Palmer and James, while Joao Pedro’s clinical finishing proved too much for the French side.

PSG’s brightest moments came after the break, Ousmane Dembele hit the post, and Vitinha’s shot grazed wide. Young Desire Doue nearly created a goal but made the wrong pass with only Robert Sanchez to beat. Chelsea’s defense, anchored by Cucurella and goalkeeper Sanchez, held firm.

Late in the match, frustration boiled over for PSG. Joao Neves received a red card after yanking Cucurella’s hair, followed by a brief post-match scuffle involving Donnarumma and Pedro, defused by Maresca.

A Message

This win marks a turning point for Chelsea under Maresca, proving their tactical growth, squad depth, and resilience. Palmer’s performance, two goals and an assist, was the centerpiece of a team firing on all cylinders. As the Club World Cup concludes a long season, Chelsea’s statement win signals a clear warning to Europe’s elite: the Blues are back, and they mean business.

