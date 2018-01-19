Chelsea manager is keen on bringing in more fir power in his attack as he is looking to go all out on Roma main man Edin Dzeko after ending interest in injured Andy Carroll. Defender Emerson Palmieri can also be heading to the Premier League in a double deal.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are prepared to pay a fee close to €50m for the pair and also include Batshuayi on loan if required. Earlier in the current window, Conte was reportedly keen on West Ham frontman Andy Carroll and Stoke ace Peter Crouch. However, Carroll’s recent injury has forced Chelsea to look for alternatives. Roma are willing to let go off Dzeko, who has been phenomenal for the club and has scored 12 goals this season, but the club are currently analysing Palmieri’s move away from London as they are not open on letting him leave.

Dzeko before moving to Roma in August 2015 was playing for Manchester City where he enjoyed a decent stint. He won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his spell with City. Meanwhile, left-back Palmeri has also been a solid presence at the back for the Serie A giants. On his potential move, his agent Fernando Garcia said: “Of course yes, absolutely, the two clubs are now talking, we’ll see if it will be successful. There’s still nothing certain, we are in a stage of discussion and evaluations. It would be a dream. Conte is a top manager, one of the best and most successful in the world.”

Sevilla are also interested in Batshuayi who has failed to gain Conte’s trust this season. The Spanish club are willing to accept a loan or a permanent deal. The Belgian has been good as a substitute having scored against and recently at Watford, he can be a handy striker for Sevilla who are currently fighting hard to make it into the top four of the La Liga table.