At Monaco, Fabregas will be reunited with Thierry Henry who he played with at Arsenal between 2003 and 2007. Henry, on the other hand, has failed to make a mark with Monaco so far as his side currently lies at the 19th spot in the Ligue 1 table. Given the frailties in Monaco's defence, Fabregas can provide the much-needed boost to the club.

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will make his highly-anticipated move to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the coming days, if reports are believed. The 31-year-old midfielder is reportedly excited to reunite with former teammate Thierry Henry, who currently coaches the French outfit. The Spanish footballer has entered in the final six months of his contract and Chelsea is looking to cash on him rather than letting him leave for free in the next summer.

Manager Maurizio Sarri handed Cesc Fabregas the captain’s armband on Saturday in Chelsea’s FA Cup 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, apparently to honour the departing midfielder. At the end of the match, he made an emotional exit from the stadium, further hinting that it might be his last match for the Blues. Earlier, AC Milan was also monitoring Fabregas’ situation but failed to meet his wages demand resulting in the collapse of the deal.

The Spain international has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the squad under Maurizio Sarri as the Italian coach has entrusted N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic with midfield duties. Fabregas has made just one start for the Premier League giants in the current season so far.

