Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Football Match? Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction: On the heels of their Asia trip against a familiar face, Juventus, Chelsea will host a big match with the Italian giants AC Milan in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, 8 August, to continue the club’s pre-season tour. This encounter not only brings the players of both teams a chance to improve further before the 2026-27 Premier League season but also marks another meeting for them as rivals from the continent of Asia.

Since the beginning of the pre-season games, there has not been a straightforward outcome for Chelsea. The home crowd saw their side defeat Western Sydney Wanderers quite impressively but then lost against top six club sides, Tottenham Hotspur, and Italian champions, AC Juventus. As the Blues’ manager, Xabi Alonso, team unity and the perfect functioning of strategies within the squad are far more important targets on this trip besides the match outcomes.

But Italian outfit AC Milan’s first match saw them draw with Celtic before getting ready for Amorim’s plans and getting used to different tactical patterns. Besides, it has become known that the Italian club has further strengthened their playing unit by signing new players in the summer transfer window as well.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Match Details

Match Chelsea vs AC Milan Competition Club Friendly Date August 8, 2026 Venue Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia Kick-off Time 1:00 PM BST Live Streaming CFC+

Chelsea Team News

There are a few concerns about Chelsea’s players’ fitness ahead of Wednesday’s clash. Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill have apparently been having some minor problems with injuries; Xabi Alonso may heavily rotate the squad due to the club’s hectic travel schedule, and Mykhailo Mudryk has made his return to the pitch after months out and there might be more to the story of him.

Chelsea Predicted Starting Lineup: Robert Sanchez; Marco Palestra, Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr, Jorrel Hato; Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia; Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens; Danny Welbeck.

AC Milan Team News

Christian Pulisic is still ruled out for the injured player’s return. Ruben Amorim might not want to let the players play too much during their season’s training sessions. Former Chelsea players Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christopher Nkunku, who play for different clubs, might meet in this game against their old club.

AC Milan Predicted Starting Lineup: Torriani; Tomori, Gabbia, Vladimirov; Saelemaekers, Modrić, Fofana, Bartesaghi; Loftus-Cheek, Nkunku; Ramos.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs AC Milan Live?

The match will be shown via Chelsea’s official CFC+ streaming service in several regions.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction

Chelsea have been showing signs of playing inconsistently throughout their Pre-Season matches. Still, their Premier League team likely has better squad depth as well as attacking strength. AC Milan are only getting used to Amorim’s tactics and might take some time before playing at their maximum level, if they ever can. Considering both managers will probably be doing lots of rotations, the result should contain numerous goals. It is expected that with the speed from Estevao, Gittens and Joao Pedro on attack, Chelsea will be able to create more opportunities to score than the Milan team, who, to be fair, is not yet fully integrated.

Chelsea vs AC Milan Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan

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