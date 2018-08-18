Chelsea vs Arsenal Live streaming India Time: Unai Emery's men will face a stiff challenge at Stamford Bridge against a solid Chelsea side. The match will be played on Saturday at 10 pm India time. The live TV coverage of the game will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and the live streaming on Hotstar.com.

All eyes will be on Eden Hazard and Aubameyang in the upcoming Premier League match

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live streaming India Time: Arsenal will be looking to redeem themselves on Saturday after a torrid start to the Premier League 2018-19 campaign. Unai Emery’s men suffered a shambolic 2-0 loss against Manchester City at home last week and they would want to finally kickstart their season by securing a win against Chelsea in the upcoming match. For the Gunners, all eyes will be on Mesut Ozil and Pierre Emrick Aubameyang who are yet to hit peak form.

On the other hand, Chelsea got off to a flying start after winning their opening game 4-0 and without a doubt, momentum will be with the Blues. Both Eden Hazard and Jorginho have the potential to cause all kind of troubles for Arsenal and it remains to be seen how the Gunners will cope up at the Stamford Bridge, which has been historically given them bad results.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Chelsea vs Arsenal match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Chelsea vs Arsenal?

The highly-anticipated football match will start on Saturday at 10 pm India time. The match will be held at the Stamford Bridge.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Chelsea vs Arsenal match?

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Morata, Hazard

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Torreira; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More