The Champions League match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 01:15 AM on Wednesday. Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream can be done on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who has failed to score a single goal against Chelsea

Chelsea will have a daunting task at hand when they host an unstoppable Barcelona side on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge to play the first leg of UEFA Champions League’s round of 16. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who has failed to score a single goal against Chelsea in last eight matches. Antonio Conte will be hoping for his strikers, who are enduring a tough spell, to fire on all cylinders.

Both the managers are expected to field their strongest lineups in the crucial Champions League fixture. Chelsea’s new recruit Olivier Giroud has found the goalscoring ways and might spearhead his team’s attack while Paulinho has been producing marvellous displays week in week out for Barcelona lately.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Chelsea vs Barcelona?

The Champions League match between Chelsea vs Barcelona can be seen on Sonyliv.com. You can watch the game on the go as well on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Chelsea vs Barcelona match?

The match is on February 20, 2018, and the time of the Chelsea vs Barca game is 01:15 AM India time. The match will be held at Stamford Bridge.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Chelsea vs Barcelona? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, Champions League match can be seen live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What are the squads for Chelsea vs Barcelona match?

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Paulinho, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suárez

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Kanté, Fàbregas, Alonso; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

