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Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction, Premier League 2026-27 match preview, predicted starting lineups, injury news, and live streaming details. Check Chelsea vs Bournemouth match date, kick-off time, Stamford Bridge venue, TV channels, JioHotstar streaming, team news, and final score prediction.

Chelsea will host Bournemouth in the Premier League in 2026/27. Image Credit: X
Chelsea will host Bournemouth in the Premier League in 2026/27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 16:41 IST

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Chelsea will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League 2026-27 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 10. The Blues, managed by Xabi Alonso, head into the contest after a disappointing run of results, while Marco Rose’s Bournemouth are still searching for their first league victory of the campaign.

Chelsea have collected seven points from five matches, compared to Bournemouth’s three. With both sides looking to improve their early-season standings, the encounter promises an entertaining contest.

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Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Match Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Bournemouth
  • Competition: Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026
  • Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Injury News

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, and Reece James, who are all back in training and could feature against the Toffees. Marco Palestra is also back after previously suffering an injury in pre-season.

But Jamie Gittens will be unavailable for the game after suffering an ankle injury while on international duty with the England Under-21s.

The visitors will be without Alex Scott, Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Justin Kluivert, Amine Adli and Veljko Milosavljevic, Bournemouth’s pre-match injury reports have revealed. Scott’s potential absence may have a significant bearing on Bournemouth’s midfield options.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Jorrel Hato; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer; Joao Pedro.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Djordje Petrovic; Adam Smith, James Hill, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert; Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook; Rayan, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier; Evanilson.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the game live on TV by tuning into Star Sports Select HD1 or by catching the live stream on JioHotstar.

For viewers in the US, NBCSN will broadcast the game on TV and show it via a live stream on Peacock. It will not be available live to viewers in the UK due to the customary Saturday 3 PM blackout.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Prediction

Chelsea also have the home advantage and can be bolstered by the return of a handful of star players. Palmer’s inventiveness and Joao Pedro’s attacking runs might make the difference as they take on a Bournemouth team low on wins. Yet the visitors have proved their ability to stay competitive, drawing three of their first five league matches.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth.

Also Read: Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

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Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
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Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

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