LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: Chelsea will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, with both teams looking to build on impressive starts to their 2026-27 Premier League campaigns. Xabi Alonso's Chelsea began the season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham, while Brighton produced one of the standout performances of the opening weekend by sweeping aside Aston Villa 4-0. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Australia and India.

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 16:24 IST

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: Chelsea will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, with both teams looking to build on impressive starts to their 2026-27 Premier League campaigns. Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea began the season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham, while Brighton produced one of the standout performances of the opening weekend by sweeping aside Aston Villa 4-0. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Australia and India.

Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM UK Time / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT / 11:00 PM AEST

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on Sky Sports. The Premier League clash is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 30.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream Chelsea vs Brighton through the relevant Sky Sports streaming services. The match will begin at 2:00 PM UK time on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Chelsea vs Brighton through the designated NBCUniversal Premier League coverage, with streaming available via Peacock. The match will kick off at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT) on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton on JioHotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on Stan Sport. The Premier League fixture will begin at 11:00 PM AEST on Sunday, August 30.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener

Auqib Nabi to Represent Surrey in County Championship, Eyes India Spot for New Zealand Series

IND-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And All You Need To Know

Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

Premier League Transfer Window Live: Chelsea Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez From Aston Villa

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Buries Unidentified Bodies With DNA, Numbers and Geo-Tags; Here’s How Families Can Find Them Later

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

Premier League Transfer Window Live: Chelsea Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez From Aston Villa

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad Row: GIVA Founder Explains Why The Campaign Was Pulled, ‘Safety Of Our People Was Priority’

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Confident Of India’s Chances In ODI World Cup 2027, ‘Our Boys Are Fully Prepared’

Who Is Zhao Zongqi, Chinese General Linked To Doklam Standoff, Galwan Tensions Removed By President Xi Jinping

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match? Here’s What We Know So Far

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s DRS Masterclass Helps East Zone Break Crucial Partnership In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

QUICK LINKS