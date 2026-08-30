Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: Chelsea will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, with both teams looking to build on impressive starts to their 2026-27 Premier League campaigns. Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea began the season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Fulham, while Brighton produced one of the standout performances of the opening weekend by sweeping aside Aston Villa 4-0. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Australia and India.

Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2026-27

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Stamford Bridge, London, England Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM UK Time / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT / 11:00 PM AEST

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on Sky Sports. The Premier League clash is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM BST on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can stream Chelsea vs Brighton through the relevant Sky Sports streaming services. The match will begin at 2:00 PM UK time on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Chelsea vs Brighton through the designated NBCUniversal Premier League coverage, with streaming available via Peacock. The match will kick off at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT) on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton on JioHotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Brighton Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brighton live on Stan Sport. The Premier League fixture will begin at 11:00 PM AEST on Sunday, August 30.