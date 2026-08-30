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Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in a blockbuster Premier League 2026-27 clash. Xabi Alonso's side, powered by Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers, aim to continue their winning run, while Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton battle injury concerns and squad absences.

Chelsea and Brighton will clash in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Image Credit: X
Chelsea and Brighton will clash in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 17:01 IST

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Chelsea will be hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at the famous Stamford Bridge next Sunday. This will be the highlight match of Matchweek 2 of Premiership league. Both sides come in with their morale high, having been on a roll with great performances in their new series.

Xabi Alonso led Chelsea to a 3-2 win against Fulham in his first game. A 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph at the hands of Luton Town also followed this victory. Still, the other side in the match, Brighton, is doing equally well and is coached by Fabian Hurzeler. In fact, the visitors have dominated other teams as they have been victorious in their last two games against Villa and Tromso.

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Premier League 2026-27: Chelsea vs Brighton Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Brighton
  • Tournament: Premier League 2026-27
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge
  • Date and Time: 30th August, 2:00 PM BST (6:30 PM IST)
  • Live Streaming and Broadcast in India: JioHotstar and Star Sports

Chelsea Team News

If Moises Caicedo comes back into action, Chelsea might get a big lift, as he was injured and so could not take part in the first few games. Wesley Fofana has also returned as he was suspended previously but is now free to play.

On top of that, two main men, Marco Palestra and Jordan Henderson, are out for the time being. Matters with Enzo Fernandez are complicated, as his inclusion is under question given that there is currently transfer speculation about whether Manchester City might sign him.

Chelsea Starting XI: Robert Sanchez; Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Chavarria; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Joao Pedro.

Brighton Team News

Brighton will be without some key players due to injuries when they face off against their London teammates. Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter have been carrying light injuries, and their availability is uncertain,

Whereas Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, and Evan Ferguson have not made it onto the squad. Though Brighton still have an attacking threat to their side and have managed six goals across the first two matches of their winning streak.

Brighton Starting XI: Bart Verbruggen; Ferdi Kadioglu, Olivier Boscagli, Lewis Dunk, Luka Vuskovic; Mats Wieffer, Yasin Ayari; Diego Gomez, Pascal Gross, Maxim De Cuyper; Charalampos Kostoulas.

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction

Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer in Chelsea’s new-look attack are the three players who have already combined beautifully and scored five goals in the club’s two initial competitive games. Though Brighton have long been one of Chelsea’s chief adversaries, the Eagles now come to Stamford Bridge with their own form to rely on.

The lack of key players in the Seagulls’ attack because of injuries could be a critical factor. The home advantage and superior squad resources make them favorites for the game, though it is to be seen whether they can limit Brighton from coming up with a bunch of their own scoring chances.

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

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Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
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Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
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