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Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut

Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut

Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-3 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2026-27 as Cole Palmer scored the decisive goal. Emiliano Martinez conceded three goals on his Chelsea debut, while Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro helped the Blues secure another win.

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer in frame. Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC
Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer in frame. Image Credit: X/@ChelseaFC

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 22:03 IST

Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27: In a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Chelsea overcame a late comeback from Brighton & Hove Albion to settle for a 4-3 victory, extending their winning streak under new manager Xabi Alonso. Early in the first half, Chelsea jumped out to a three-goal lead. Brighton put up a fight in the second half, but it was insufficient, and Chelsea won all three points. Chelsea defeated Luton Town 2-0 to begin their Premier League season.

Emiliano Martinez Concedes Three Goals on Chelsea Debut

Emiliano Martinez, a 7.5 million pound signing from Aston Villa, started between the posts. On his debut, the Argentine goalkeeper conceded three goals. 

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Chelsea also missed the services of Enzo Fernandez amid some interest from Manchester City, while Moises Caicedo had to come off injured soon after coming on for his first appearance of the season.

Chelsea Fires Three Goals Against Brighton

Lavia put Chelsea at an advantage really quickly, making the best of an error from Bart Verbruggen to fire a close-range goal in the fourth minute. Pedro Neto (14th minute) and Joao Pedro (32nd minute) made it 3-0 within the first half an hour. Morgan Rogers delivered an assist to Neto, crossing for Neto’s strike.

Brighton Fights Back With T20 Goals

Malick Yalcoule fired on in the 35th minute to bring some hope in the Brighton camp, but at the half-time whistle, the scoreline was 3-1 in Chelsea’s favour. In the 63rd minute, a shot from Pascal Gross deflected off Pedro and beyond Martinez, making it an own goal from Pedro in the 63rd minute, with the scoreline 3-2.

Cole Palmer’s Goal Wins it For The Blues at Stamford Bridge



In the 74th minute, Cole Palmer came in clutch for Chelsea, sending a finish into the corner of the goal from the edge of the box, doubling the lead for Chelsea. In stoppage time, Gross headed one past Martinez, but it was too late since the final whistle sounded soon after. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus Set for Barcelona Move as Gabriel Martinelli Completes Al Hilal Transfer

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Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut
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Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut
Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut
Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut
Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2026-27: Cole Palmer Seals 4-3 Win as Emiliano Martinez Makes Eventful Chelsea Debut

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