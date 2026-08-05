Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction: The west London club Chelsea will take on Juventus in another top-class game of their Asian pre-season tour; the match will take place at Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, on August 5. The match will see the two European giants face one another, with both managers trying to finalize their squads to the maximum before the 2026-27 campaign. The Blues have a varied pre-season experience at their disposal, whereas the Italian giants come in after an unbeaten and goalless summer.

Chelsea vs Juventus Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Juventus

Competition: Club Friendly

Date: August 5, 2026

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Kick-off Time: 11:30 UTC (5:00 PM IST)

Chelsea Team News

We understand that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso will rotate his players again as the Blues’ preparations for the next season are continuing, a regular occurrence. A minor injury has been affecting Robert Sanchez, the goalkeeper; That’s why he has been undergoing treatment. At the same time, after being away from the squad and then a long period of absence, Mykhailo Mudryk has recently re-joined the squad and may play in some fashion. Throughout the tour, Chelsea has also included a few new additions such as Geovany Quenda and Mike Penders.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Sharman-Lowe; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Watson, Essugo; Kavuma-McQueen, Palmer, Gittens; Pedro

Juventus Team News

Juve have selected a powerful team for their summer tour. Defender Bremer, Federico Gatti, Andrea Cambiaso, Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, and Weston McKennie are among the big names. Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz, and Randal Kolo Muani are also on the list. Spalletti’s team have shown very good defensive performance in their pre-season games, and they will probably want to continue their good defensive record when they face Chelsea in August.

Predicted Juventus Lineup: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu; Çelik, Locatelli, Luíz, Cambiaso; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Yıldız

Chelsea vs Juventus Live Streaming Details

Only in some areas will the match be aired on TV. For fans who want to live stream the Chelsea vs Juventus game, they can use the CFC+ platform. Besides the game broadcast, the club’s social media and website will also provide updates and commentary about the match live.

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction

Though Chelsea boast great attacking talents including Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro, Juventus have come to look more evenly matched in the off-season and have not let in a single goal in the friendly friendlies they played during the summer. Italian team is somewhat ahead in tactical coordination and defensive system organization.

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Juventus.

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