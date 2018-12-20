Eden Hazard has sparkled this season and won the Cup quarterfinal with a deflected goal. Hazard so far has 8 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League and with Sarri deploying him as a False-9 in recent matches, he remains a genuine threat to any defensive setup.

Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live streaming, when and where to watch, preview and likely line-ups

Chelsea will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri’s men sit in 4th position in the table after their losses against Wolves and Tottenham. The Stamford Bridge outfit has qualified for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Bournemouth and would now be looking to continue their momentum over the festive period.

Leicester City also played in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but lost out to Manchester City via the penalty shootout. Chelsea has looked solid under the stewardship of Maurizio Sarri but they have certain weaknesses which were exploited by Spurs and Wolves.

Leicester have been good in patches but are failing to replicate their form over the past few seasons. Leicester have failed to properly replace the contribution of Riyad Mahrez while Jamie Vardy has had constant injury troubles this season leaving Leicester short on their main attacking outlets.

James Maddison has been impressive though and would be looking to step up his performance against the big sides. Leicester have not won away to Chelsea for 18 years and with their struggles in the league, this run is expected to continue given Leicester’s barren run in front of goal and Chelsea’s defensive solidity at home keeping clean sheets in each of their last 5 home games. But Leicester have a knack of throwing up surprises as they did with their League win in the

15/16 season.

When will the match be played?

The match will be played on Saturday, December 22, 2018, and will start at 8:30 PM India Time.

Where can you watch the match?

The live broadcast of the match will be on Star Sports SELECT 2 and SELECT HD 2. The live streaming will be available through Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

What are the expected teams?

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Pedro.

Leicester: Scmeichel; Ricardo, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell; Gray, Mendy, Ndidi, Maddison; Ihenacho, Vardy.

