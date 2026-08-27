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Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Chelsea will begin their EFL Cup 2026-27 campaign when they host Luton Town in a second-round clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, August 27. Xabi Alonso's side head into the contest after securing a 3-2 victory over Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture, while Luton have made an encouraging start to their new campaign with two wins and a draw from their first three matches. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 22:52 IST

Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: Chelsea will begin their EFL Cup 2026-27 campaign when they host Luton Town in a second-round clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, August 27. Xabi Alonso’s side head into the contest after securing a 3-2 victory over Fulham in their opening Premier League fixture, while Luton have made an encouraging start to their new campaign with two wins and a draw from their first three matches. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Chelsea vs Luton Town EFL Cup Match Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Luton Town, EFL Cup 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:00 AM IST (Friday, August 28) / 7:30 PM UK Time / 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Chelsea vs Luton Town EFL Cup match in India.

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How to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Luton Town on the FanCode App. The match will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Friday, August 28.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town Live on TV in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Luton Town live on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage is scheduled ahead of the 7:30 PM BST kick-off on Thursday, August 27.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can stream Chelsea vs Luton Town through the Sky Sports+ app or via NOW TV with the appropriate Sky Sports package. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM UK time on Thursday, August 27.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Luton Town Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Chelsea vs Luton Town on USA Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM ET (11:30 AM PT) on Thursday, August 27.

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Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
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Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

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Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Chelsea vs Luton Town LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

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