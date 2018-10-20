Chelsea vs Manchester United Live streaming India Time: The Blues will host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 05:00 pm India time. The highly-anticipated Premier League match's live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD while the live stream can be accessed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live streaming India Time: Premier League will resume with a blockbuster clash between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday. The highly-anticipated match will be played at Stamford Bridge and there will be much riding on the game for the Red Devils. Jose Mourinho would look to prove to the football community that he is still the right man to do the job for Manchester United by pulling a win over rampant Chelsea. However, overcoming the Blues, which are in terrific form, will be a monumental task for travelling Old Trafford outfit.

Mourinho will be sweating on the poor form of his attacking duo of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, and would also expect talismanic Paul Pogba to turn on the charm at Stamford Bridge. On the other hand, Eden Hazard is apparently in the form of his life having propelled Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table along with Liverpool and Manchester City. All eyes will be on the Belgian in the upcoming clash.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it will commence on Sunday from 05:00 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester United will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Chelsea vs Manchester United?

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Barkley; Hazard, Pedro, Morata

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Shaw; Fellaini, Matic, Pogba; Rashford, Martial, Lukaku

