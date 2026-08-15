Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: Chelsea will host Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 15. The match will be particularly significant for Xabi Alonso as he prepares to manage his first game at Stamford Bridge since taking charge of Chelsea, while also facing the club where he began his coaching career. Chelsea will look to finish their pre-season on a positive note after drawing 3-3 against Johor Darul Ta’zim, while Real Sociedad head into the contest after losing their last three pre-season games.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Real Sociedad

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Tournament: Pre-Season Friendly

Pre-Season Friendly Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Starting XIs

Chelsea Starting XI: Robert Sánchez; Trevoh Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pep Chavarria; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Joao Pedro.

Real Sociedad Starting XI: Alex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Martin, Sergio Gomez; Benat Turrientes, Yangel Herrera, Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Soler; Orri Oskarsson.

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In India?

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly can be watched internationally on CFC+, Chelsea’s in-house streaming service. Fans can also follow live updates from the match on the official Chelsea and Real Sociedad websites.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly live on CFC+. The provided source does not confirm a traditional US television broadcaster for the match.

TV Broadcast: None

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 9:00 AM ET, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly through CFC+. No traditional UK television broadcaster is confirmed in the provided information. Fans can also follow live updates on the official Chelsea and Real Sociedad websites.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 2:00 PM BST, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly on CFC+ in selected areas. The provided source does not confirm a separate Canadian television broadcaster or streaming platform.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+ in selected areas

Kick-off: 9:00 AM ET, Saturday, August 15

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Team News

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of several players from the World Cup, with Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Morgan Rogers among those in contention for their first pre-season appearances. New signings Maxence Lacroix and Pep Chavarria are also in the mix. Chelsea will be looking to build momentum ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Real Sociedad have welcomed Takefusa Kubo back into action, with the forward making his first pre-season appearance against Cologne. Midfielder Jon Gorrotxategi has also returned to team training after a pubis injury but is not expected to be involved against Chelsea.