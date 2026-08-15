LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Chelsea will host Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 15. The match will be particularly significant for Xabi Alonso as he prepares to manage his first game at Stamford Bridge since taking charge of Chelsea, while also facing the club where he began his coaching career. Chelsea will look to finish their pre-season on a positive note after drawing 3-3 against Johor Darul Ta'zim, while Real Sociedad head into the contest after losing their last three pre-season games.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 17:45 IST

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: Chelsea will host Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 15. The match will be particularly significant for Xabi Alonso as he prepares to manage his first game at Stamford Bridge since taking charge of Chelsea, while also facing the club where he began his coaching career. Chelsea will look to finish their pre-season on a positive note after drawing 3-3 against Johor Darul Ta’zim, while Real Sociedad head into the contest after losing their last three pre-season games.

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Match Details

  • Match: Chelsea vs Real Sociedad
  • Tournament: Pre-Season Friendly
  • Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
  • Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM BST / 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT
  • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Starting XIs

Chelsea Starting XI: Robert Sánchez; Trevoh Chalobah, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pep Chavarria; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; Joao Pedro.

You Might Be Interested In

Real Sociedad Starting XI: Alex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Igor Zubeldia, Jon Martin, Sergio Gomez; Benat Turrientes, Yangel Herrera, Ander Barrenetxea, Carlos Soler; Orri Oskarsson.

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In India?

The Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly can be watched internationally on CFC+, Chelsea’s in-house streaming service. Fans can also follow live updates from the match on the official Chelsea and Real Sociedad websites.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly live on CFC+. The provided source does not confirm a traditional US television broadcaster for the match.

TV Broadcast: None

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 9:00 AM ET, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly through CFC+. No traditional UK television broadcaster is confirmed in the provided information. Fans can also follow live updates on the official Chelsea and Real Sociedad websites.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+

Kick-off: 2:00 PM BST, Saturday, August 15

When And Where To Watch Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can watch the Chelsea vs Real Sociedad pre-season friendly on CFC+ in selected areas. The provided source does not confirm a separate Canadian television broadcaster or streaming platform.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed

Live Streaming: CFC+ in selected areas

Kick-off: 9:00 AM ET, Saturday, August 15

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Team News

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of several players from the World Cup, with Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Morgan Rogers among those in contention for their first pre-season appearances. New signings Maxence Lacroix and Pep Chavarria are also in the mix. Chelsea will be looking to build momentum ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Real Sociedad have welcomed Takefusa Kubo back into action, with the forward making his first pre-season appearance against Cologne. Midfielder Jon Gorrotxategi has also returned to team training after a pubis injury but is not expected to be involved against Chelsea.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More
Tags: chelsea

RELATED News

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh? Check Latest Update Ahead of Saudi Pro League Clash

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Will KL Rahul Return To Bat? Team India Opener Retires Hurt Due To Cramps On Day 1 In Galle

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

LATEST NEWS

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama Opens At Rs 5.75 Crore, Trails Awarapan 2 By A Wide Margin

Scorpio Carrying Passengers Plunges Into Chenab In Kishtwar; 5 Bodies Recovered

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Govinda Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja Over ‘Sugar Daddy’ Remark: ‘Apni Hadh Mein Rahiye’ – WATCH

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Odisha Woman Killed After Learning Lover Was Married Twice? Body Found Buried In Andhra Pradesh

Surya Hospitals Honours Human Milk Donors on Independence Day, Highlights the Vital Role of Donor Milk in Supporting Vulnerable Newborns

Temple Priest Assaults Minor Girl Inside Telangana Temple, Video Triggers Probe

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Pause Cricket Match To Mark Independence Day; Actor Removes Shoes Before Holding Tricolour – WATCH

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More
Chelsea vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Club Friendly Match in US, UK, Canada And More

QUICK LINKS