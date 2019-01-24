Chelsea vs Tottenham live streaming: Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Jio TV app while the live TV telecast will be aired on MTV and VH1 in India. The Carabao Cup match will start from 01:30 am India time on January 25 and will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham live streaming: It will be an interesting evening at Stamford Bridge on Thursday when Chelsea hosts Tottenham Hotspurs in return leg of Carabao Cup or League Cup. The Blues have lost the first leg 1-0 and they will try to move mountains in order to overturn the deficit and secure the final berth. Although the Spurs will head into the match with an upper edge, the absence of talisman Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Min-Heung Son from the squad can make the difference for Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are coming off a shambolic 2-0 victory to Arsenal last week in Premier League and they would want to regain their confidence in the forthcoming League Cup match. While Mauricio Pochettino’s side has fared phenomenally in the last couple of weeks but maintaining the winning momentum without Kane, Alli and Son might be a big ask. For Chelsea, new-recruit Gonzalo Higuain is cup-tied, so he won’t feature in the match and all eyes will be once again on Eden Hazard who has failed to hit peak form in the last couple of matches.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham?

The live stream of the match will be available on Jio TV’s official app.

When and what time is the Chelsea vs Tottenham?

The match will be played on January 25, Friday, and it will start at 01:30 am India time. The League Cup or Carabao Cup match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Chelsea vs Tottenham? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be aired on MTV and VH1 in India.

What will be the likely lineups for Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Hazard, Pedro

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Winks, Dier, Lamela, Eriksen, Lucas; Llorente

