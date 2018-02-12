Chelsea vs West Brom Premier League match will be live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD from 01:30 AM (IST) onwards. The football match can be live streamed on Hostar.com and Hotstar app. Antonio Conte's men will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Albion after suffering an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford last week.

All eyes will be on Daniel Sturridge and Olivier Giroud

When Chelsea takes on West Brom Albion at the Hawthorns Stadium on Monday night, they will be looking to bounce back from the shambolic loss they suffered last week at the hands of a spirited Watford team. Antonio Conte’s men have endured a shaky run of form in the past couple of weeks as they continue to slide down the Premier League table. On another hand, the Baggies lie at the nadir of the league table and will be posing a full-throttle challenge at the Blues to turn around their sinking season.

Chelsea will head into the fixture without Tiémoué Bakayoko who was sent off in the last game while Olivier Giroud is touted to make his first full team start since making his move from Arsenal in January. Elsewhere, Alan Pardew has got a huge boost with the return of his three first-team players in Jonny Evans, Kieran Gibbs and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Chelsea: Courtois; Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kante, Fàbregas, Moses; Hazard, Giroud, Willian

West Brom: Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Brunt; Sturridge, Rondon