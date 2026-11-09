Chennai Open Final Postponed After AQI Hits 1,556, Janice Tjen Claims Organisers Wanted Match To Go Ahead

Chennai Open Final Postponed: Hazardous air pollution disrupted the Chennai Open final after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly touched 1,556 amid heavy Diwali celebrations. Defending champion Janice Tjen claimed that tournament organisers initially wanted the women’s singles final against Magda Linette to proceed despite the alarming pollution levels, raising concerns over player safety.

The much-anticipated final was originally scheduled for Sunday evening but faced repeated delays due to unfavourable weather conditions. With rain affecting the schedule and post-Diwali smog worsening visibility, the organisers eventually decided to postpone the contest to Monday, November 9.

Tjen, who is aiming to defend her title, took to Instagram to highlight the alarming conditions in Chennai. Sharing a video of the smog-covered surroundings, the Indonesian also displayed an AQI reading of 1,556 and suggested that there was an initial push from the organisers to stage the match despite the hazardous conditions.

Chennai Open Final Postponed Amid Severe Air Pollution

The women’s singles final between Tjen and Poland’s Magda Linette was initially scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM on Sunday. However, persistent rain forced the organisers to delay the proceedings multiple times.

A revised start time of 9:00 PM was subsequently considered, but the situation became increasingly challenging as thick smoke from Diwali fireworks affected visibility and raised concerns about the playing conditions.

With the deteriorating air quality making it difficult to stage an outdoor sporting event safely, the decision was eventually taken to postpone the championship match.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed the revised schedule through an official statement.

“Due to unforeseen weather conditions, the Women’s Singles Final between Janice Tjen and Magda Linette has been postponed. The match will now take place tomorrow (November 9, 2026) at 11 a.m.,” the WTA said.

The final is now scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, which was designated as the tournament’s reserve day.

Janice Tjen Questions Organisers’ Initial Approach

The postponement also brought attention to the concerns raised by Tjen over the decision-making process surrounding the final.

The defending champion used social media to showcase the pollution levels and the conditions prevailing in Chennai. Her Instagram post included an AQI reading of 1,556, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Tjen claimed that the organisers initially wanted the final to take place despite the extreme pollution. Her remarks have brought the issue of athlete welfare and the responsibility of tournament organisers into focus.

Playing professional tennis requires considerable physical exertion, with athletes spending extended periods outdoors and breathing heavily during competition. Under extremely polluted conditions, this can raise serious health concerns.

Air Pollution Raises Concerns Over Outdoor Sporting Events

The Chennai Open postponement has once again highlighted the challenges that severe air pollution can create for outdoor sporting competitions in India.

High pollution levels, particularly when accompanied by poor visibility, can make it difficult for athletes to compete under normal conditions. Exposure to polluted air during intense physical activity can also increase respiratory discomfort and place additional strain on the body.

For professional athletes, maintaining performance levels while dealing with hazardous environmental conditions presents an additional challenge. Tournament organisers and sporting authorities must therefore consider weather, air quality and player safety while deciding whether competitions should proceed.

With the Chennai Open final now moved to Monday morning, attention will turn towards the prevailing conditions and whether Tjen and Linette can finally take the court to compete for the title.