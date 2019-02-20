Soon after BCCI and CoA announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League season 12 on their official social media handle, Chennai Super Kings came up with a jibe on Royal Challengers Bangalore after their sweet sambar tweet.

The BCCI and CoA on Tuesday i.e. February 10, announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League on their official social media handles for the fans. The IPL season 11’s champions Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to open the match on March 23 in Chennai with Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to the Indian Premier League season 12 schedule, 17 matches in two weeks time period will be played by all IPL teams in 8 different venues across the country.

Soon after the IPL 2019 schedule for 2 weeks was announced, a historic rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was once again witnessed by the fanbase on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of Royal Challengers Bangalore stated the match against Chennai Super Kings as the Spicy South Indian Derby. But Chennai Super King’s reply to the tweet was too sassy to handle. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings took to their official Twitter handle to give a befitting reply by tweeting, but sambar is always yellove in colour.

Take a look at the tweets between the rivalry teams that became the talk of the town, yesterday:

A spicy south Indian Derby for starters – but we prefer the sweet sambar… Our VIVO IPL 2019 begins away from Bengaluru on Day 1 ❤ #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2019

But sambar is always #Yellove in colour no? 🤔💛🦁 https://t.co/f5Rw9ZtpH6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 19, 2019

This is how tweeple reacted to the spooky conversation between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:

Sambar first kadugu, tomato, onion, carrot, mullangi. Murungakai fry in oil , add sambar powder and tamarind pulp a little quantity add water let it boil for 10 minutes when the sambar powder completely merged add toor Dhall paste with water in sambar and mix thoroughly and boil — RJaganathan (@13051947jaggu) February 19, 2019

Could you please remember the IPL 2011 FINAL..? CSK vs RCB in chennai 🏆😂 — Tabrez Ali Khan (@tabrezalikhan) February 19, 2019

'but we prefer the sweet sambar…' pic.twitter.com/Ny7if5uDWi — Freak (@strangerrr_18) February 19, 2019

