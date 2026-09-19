Chess Olympiad 2026: Gukesh, Nihal Sarin Lead India Men Past Italy; Women Thrash Greece 3.5-0.5

Chess Olympiad 2026: The Indian men’s team returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 victory over Italy, while the women’s side registered an emphatic 3.5-0.5 win over Greece in the third round of the 46th Chess Olympiad on Friday.

The Indian men, fielding their strongest combination for the first time in the tournament, produced a composed performance against an all-Grandmaster Italian side, with Nihal Sarin and reigning world champion D Gukesh registering victories. R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi were held to draws on the top two boards, but Nihal and Gukesh ensured India secured a comfortable team victory.

R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi Draw Their Games

Praggnanandhaa was unable to convert his advantage against Lorenzo Lodici and had to settle for a draw for the second consecutive day. On the second board, Arjun also drew against Luca Moroni Jr. after surviving some anxious moments.

Nihal Sarin and Gukesh Win Match For India

Nihal, however, continued his impressive start to the Olympiad by defeating Francesco Sonis. Playing white in a Trompowsky Attack, Nihal capitalised on an error by his opponent and took control of the game while creating threats on both flanks. Sonis eventually lost a rook, leaving him with no realistic chance of recovery.

Gukesh, playing with the black pieces against Sabino Brunello, delivered another strong performance as he dismantled his opponent’s position. The Indian employed the Queen’s Indian Defence and steered the game into a dynamic position before taking control.

The win marked Gukesh’s return to winning ways after he was held to a draw in the previous round.

The Indian think tank’s decision to field its top combination paid dividends as the team completed a 3-1 victory and maintained its position among the leading contenders in the open section.

Indian Women’s Team Records Strong Win Over Greece

In the women’s section, India were even more dominant against Greece, winning 3.5-0.5 to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Koneru Humpy was the mainstay of the Indian team, producing a one-sided victory over Stavroula Tsolakidou. Humpy controlled the game and converted her advantage without allowing her opponent much opportunity to fight back.

Vantika Agrawal also secured a full point for India by defeating Ekaterini Pavlidou, while B Savitha Shri continued her perfect start to the tournament with her third consecutive victory, defeating Antonia Christodoulaki.

Divya Deshmukh was the only Indian player to concede half a point, drawing against Anastasia Avramidou.

The result gave India another commanding team victory and kept the women’s side in pole position after three rounds.

Chess Olympiad: India Round 3 Results

Open: India beat Italy 3-1 — R Praggnanandhaa drew with Lorenzo Lodici; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Luca Moroni Jr.; Nihal Sarin beat Francesco Sonis; D Gukesh beat Sabino Brunello.

Women: India beat Greece 3.5-0.5 — Koneru Humpy beat Stavroula Tsolakidou; Divya Deshmukh drew with Anastasia Avramidou; Vantika Agrawal beat Ekaterini Pavlidou; B Savitha Shri beat Antonia Christodoulaki.

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