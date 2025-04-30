Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of Getting Dropped During Australia Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of Getting Dropped During Australia Tour

Puja writes that Cheteshwar never shared what he had overheard with anyone, nor did he disclose the situation about his father. Instead, he remained focused on recovering and regaining fitness for the third Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of Getting Dropped During Australia Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara


Despite being one of India’s most dependable Test batters over the last decade, Cheteshwar Pujara has frequently faced exclusion from the playing XI.

During the 2018-19 Australia tour, Pujara—who scored a century and a half-century in the first Test at Adelaide—was shocked to overhear discussions about dropping him from the third Test in Melbourne.

This revelation comes from his wife Puja Pujara’s book, The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, which shares behind-the-scenes challenges the couple endured during that series.

Battling Injury and Family Emergency in Perth

Following his strong start in Adelaide, Pujara battled a hamstring injury during the second Test in Perth. To make matters worse, his father Arvind Pujara suffered a sudden medical emergency and required immediate hospitalization. While Cheteshwar focused on his game, Puja managed his father’s care quietly.

Despite giving his best effort, Pujara managed just 28 runs in the match, which India lost by 146 runs. Between that loss and the upcoming Melbourne Test, the veteran batter overheard a phone conversation suggesting he be dropped from the side due to his fitness issues.

Pujara Kept the Struggles to Himself

Puja writes that Cheteshwar never shared what he had overheard with anyone, nor did he disclose the situation about his father. Instead, he remained focused on recovering and regaining fitness for the third Test.

“Cheteshwar didn’t talk much, even when clearly affected,” Puja recounts, adding that he stayed mostly indoors during the three-day break, alternating between rest and treatment for his hamstring.

The Secret Revealed Long After the Tour

Puja only found out about the incident on Pujara’s birthday after the series concluded. While reading out heartfelt social media wishes, she noticed a strange reaction from her husband when she read one particularly emotional message.

After some persuasion, Pujara finally revealed, “This guy you’re praising wanted me dropped from the team due to fitness concerns.” Puja expressed shock and questioned why he hadn’t confided in her sooner. Pujara responded calmly, saying, “Such things happen. Not everything needs a reaction. I played, and I played well. That’s what matters.”

Pujara’s Calm Resilience Led to Historic Win

True to his word, Cheteshwar Pujara let his bat do the talking. He ended the series as Player of the Series, helping India achieve their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

Filed under

Cheteshwar Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara australia tour latest sports news

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara Ended Up As Player Of The Series Despite Him Overhearing A Call Of...
