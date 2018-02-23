Cheteshwar Pujara had announced his wife's pregnancy in the cutest way possible on New Year with an adorable picture. He had shared that the couple was expecting a little bundle of joy soon. Pujara had tied the knot with Puja Pabari in February 2013 and recently celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary. Puja is a management graduate and hails from Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja became proud parents to a baby girl on Friday. The doting father took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the good news with his fans and said the couple was excited for the new role. “Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true!” he tweeted. The Test specialist is currently leading Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The batsman had announced his wife’s pregnancy in the cutest way possible on New Year with an adorable picture. He had shared that the couple was expecting a little bundle of joy soon. “We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us,” he had posted. The cricketer is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing bits and pieces of his personal life with his well-wishers.

Pujara had tied the knot with Puja Pabari in February 2013 and recently celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary. Puja is a management graduate and hails from Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The 30-year-old has played 57 Tests so far and has scored more than four thousand runs. In ODI’s he has played only five matches and scored 51 runs. He is not part of the current limited-overs squad of the Indian team. He also went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2018 as no team made a bid for him.

