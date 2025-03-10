Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

The Chicago Bears have made a significant addition to their defensive front, reportedly signing edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year contract worth $48 million. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money, bringing a key defensive asset to Chicago as NFL free agency kicks off.

Odeyingbo, who previously played for the Indianapolis Colts, had a breakout season in 2023, recording a career-high eight sacks. However, his production dipped last season, managing just three sacks in 17 games. Despite the drop in sack numbers, he remained a disruptive force, forcing two fumbles and achieving a career-high eight stuffs in the run game. The Bears are expected to utilize him extensively in pass-rush situations to enhance their defensive front.

With Odeyingbo’s addition, Chicago aims to strengthen its pass rush by pairing him with Montez Sweat. The team will also see Andrew Billings return from injury at the tackle position, while rookie Austin Booker is expected to play a key role under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system. The Bears’ defensive front, which has been a point of concern, will benefit from Odeyingbo’s versatility and ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Offensive line

Before signing Odeyingbo, the Bears primarily focused on bolstering their offensive line in preparation for free agency. The team acquired Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, reinforcing their protection unit. Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman was signed to a three-year contract on Monday, ensuring stability in the trenches for their offensive playmakers.

Now, with their attention shifting to the defensive side of the ball, the Bears are likely to continue making moves in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft. The team aims to build a more formidable defensive front, capable of consistently pressuring quarterbacks and improving overall defensive efficiency.

As the offseason progresses, Chicago will look to capitalize on further opportunities to strengthen its roster, with Odeyingbo’s arrival marking a crucial step toward achieving that goal.

