Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Before signing Odeyingbo, the Bears primarily focused on bolstering their offensive line in preparation for free agency.

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Dayo Odeyingbo


The Chicago Bears have made a significant addition to their defensive front, reportedly signing edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year contract worth $48 million. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money, bringing a key defensive asset to Chicago as NFL free agency kicks off.

Odeyingbo, who previously played for the Indianapolis Colts, had a breakout season in 2023, recording a career-high eight sacks. However, his production dipped last season, managing just three sacks in 17 games. Despite the drop in sack numbers, he remained a disruptive force, forcing two fumbles and achieving a career-high eight stuffs in the run game. The Bears are expected to utilize him extensively in pass-rush situations to enhance their defensive front.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With Odeyingbo’s addition, Chicago aims to strengthen its pass rush by pairing him with Montez Sweat. The team will also see Andrew Billings return from injury at the tackle position, while rookie Austin Booker is expected to play a key role under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system. The Bears’ defensive front, which has been a point of concern, will benefit from Odeyingbo’s versatility and ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Offensive line

Before signing Odeyingbo, the Bears primarily focused on bolstering their offensive line in preparation for free agency. The team acquired Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams, reinforcing their protection unit. Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman was signed to a three-year contract on Monday, ensuring stability in the trenches for their offensive playmakers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, with their attention shifting to the defensive side of the ball, the Bears are likely to continue making moves in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft. The team aims to build a more formidable defensive front, capable of consistently pressuring quarterbacks and improving overall defensive efficiency.

As the offseason progresses, Chicago will look to capitalize on further opportunities to strengthen its roster, with Odeyingbo’s arrival marking a crucial step toward achieving that goal.

ALSO READ: Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis Join Patriots In Major Defensive Shakeup

Filed under

Chicago Bears Dayo Odeyingbo

US stock markets suffered

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears
Pittsburgh Steelers are h

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up
Veteran British actor Sim

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy
Canada’s incoming prime

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations
The Chicago Bears have ma

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women