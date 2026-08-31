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Home > Sports News > China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More

China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More

China Masters 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, features Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and other Indian shuttlers. Check China Masters 2026 schedule, live streaming in India, prize money, venue and BWF ranking points.

Lakshya Sen, among other Indian shuttlers, will be in action at the China Masters 2026. Image Credit: ANI: 1
Lakshya Sen, among other Indian shuttlers, will be in action at the China Masters 2026. Image Credit: ANI: 1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 13:09 IST

China Masters 2026: The China Masters 2026 is expected to attract a big pool of international badminton players for a top-tier competition in Shenzhen, as the BWF World Tour resumes through one of the highlights with Super 750 event. It should be a significant occasion for the Indian players mainly, as the BWF World Championships have provided several leading players with a new opportunity to refuel.

From Monday September 1 to Saturday September 6, Shenzhen Arena in Shenzhen China will host the LI-NING China Masters 2026 with $1.25 million prize pool.

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China Masters 2026: When And Where Will It Be Played?

The China Masters in 2026 is scheduled to be from Tuesday, September 1 to Sunday, September 6 at Shenzhen Arena in Shenzhen City, Futian District. This competition is a BWF World Tour Super 750 event and so it is among the highest-tier tournaments on the annual badminton calendar next to the Super 1000 events.

Besides, it is the only big BWF World Tour event after the World Championships which gives momentum for the athletes and also helps them earn some points before the Asian Games.

Which Indian Shuttlers Will Be In Action?

The 4 Indian men’s singles participants are led by Lakshya sen and Kidambi Srikanth. Challenging world champion Alex Lanier of France in the opening round is Lakshya whereas it is Chi Yu-jen of Chinese Taipei for Srikanth. 

In the Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enters as the fourth seeds. The Indians will open against the Chinese Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi. The Indian duo will be eager for a deep run in the event as they build towards defending their Asian Games crown. India also has the team of Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun in men’s doubles. 

Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag will be the hope of Indian women’s singles. Unnati will have a tough assignment right at the start against China’s fifth seed Han Yue, while Tanvi will have to overcome Denmark’s Amalie Schulz and Devika against Bulgaria’s Kaloyana Nalbantova. 

Mixed doubles will see Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde take to the courts.

China Masters 2026: Live Streaming Details In India

Badminton fans in India will be able to keep up with the China Masters 2026 on JioHotstar, as they have broadcast live coverage of most BWF World Tour events in India. Television coverage is provided through the Star Sports network.

China Masters 2026 Prize Money

The China Masters 2026 has a hefty US$1.25 million prize money, making it one of the richest events on the BWF World Tour.

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China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More
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China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More
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China Masters 2026 Badminton: When And Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty in India | Live Streaming, Prize Money And More
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