China Masters 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Win Maiden Title In Thrilling Final

China Open 2026 Results: The Indian Badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triggered a remarkable comeback win in the final to win the China Open 2026. Satwik-Chirag outplayed China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 at the Shenzhen Arena on September 6, Sunday.

China Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sharply improve after losing first game

The Indian duo, who had twice finished runners-up at the prestigious Super 750 tournament, overcame a slow start and a determined Chinese challenge to seal their second title of the season, as per ESPN. He and Ren came out firing in the opening game, putting Satwik and Chirag under sustained pressure with their pace and attacking play. The Indians struggled to find their rhythm and were comfortably beaten 21-11, leaving themselves with little room for error. But the top seeds responded in emphatic fashion.



Satwik and Chirag raised their intensity in the second game, taking control of the rallies and forcing the Chinese pair into errors. Their improved defence and sharper attacking combinations helped them level the contest with a 21-13 win. The deciding game was a closely fought battle, with neither pair willing to give an inch. The Indian duo, however, held their nerve when it mattered most.



With the score tied at 17-17, both pairs traded errors under the relentless pace of the rallies. Satwik and Chirag finally edged ahead after He sent a smash into the net, before another stirring rally led by Chirag put the Indians within touching distance of the title. The Indian pair earned three match points and converted the first opportunity, completing a 21-17 victory in the decider and sealing a memorable comeback.



The triumph offered Satwik and Chirag a measure of redemption after their disappointing exit at the home World Championships in New Delhi just two weeks ago. With injuries and withdrawals opening up their side of the draw in China, the Indians capitalised on the opportunity with a determined run to the title. The celebrations were relatively restrained, with Chirag’s back strapped and Satwik continuing to manage a shoulder injury. Yet the relief was evident as Chirag let out a roar while Satwik flashed his trademark smile after the decisive point.



The victory also ended a frustrating run at the China Masters for the Indian pair. They had reached the semifinals in 2019 and 2024, while finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2025. In the 2023 final, Satwik and Chirag lost to China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang, before suffering another final defeat in 2025 against South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae. This time, however, the Indians went one step further to finally add the China Masters crown to their collection. The title is Satwik and Chirag’s second of the 2026 season after they won the Singapore Open Super 750. They had also finished runners-up at the Thailand Open Super 500.

(With inputs from ANI)