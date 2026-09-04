LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

Former World No.1 Badminton Player Kidambi Srikanth's promising run in China Open 2026 came to an end after losing to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu on September 4, Friday in straight games.

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated. (Image Credits: X)
China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 19:56 IST

China Masters 2026 Results: Former World No.1 Badminton Player Kidambi Srikanth’s promising run in China Open 2026 came to an end after losing to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu on September 4, Friday in straight games. On the other hand, the decorated doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed to the semi-finals after producing a remarkable comeback Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen in the quarter-final.

You Might Be Interested In

China Masters 2026: Satwik and Chirag raise their game when most needed

The Indian duo made a flying start, racing to a 15-5 lead in the opening game before wrapping it up comfortably. The Danes responded strongly in the second, keeping the game tight before winning seven of the final eight points to turn a one-point deficit into a five-point advantage and force a decider. The third game followed a similar pattern, with Astrup and Rasmussen holding a 17-15 lead and appearing to have the upper hand in the rallies. However, Satwik and Chirag raised their level when it mattered most, winning six of the final seven points to seal the match and book their place in the semifinals.


Meanwhile, former world no. 1 Srikanth’s China Masters campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals after he went down 16-21, 16-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. Srikanth showed flashes of momentum in both games but was unable to sustain his challenge as Lee maintained his composure to close out the match in straight games.


Earlier in the tournament, Srikanth and the star men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered sensational performances to storm into the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 on Thursday. Srikanth pulled off a stunning upset over Canadian World No. 9 and recent World Championship bronze medallist Victor Lai, winning 21-18, 21-19.


In men’s doubles, former World No. 1 pair Satwik-Chirag held off France’s Toma Junior Popov and Christo Popov 21-17, 22-24, 21-9. The world No. 13 Lakshya suffered a 21-14, 21-7 defeat to Canada’s world No. 9 Victor Lai in a 38-minute contest. The result capped another inconsistent outing for Lakshya this season.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated
Tags: china open 2026china-openChirag Shettykidambi srikanthSatwiksairaj Rankireddy

RELATED News

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

US Open 2026 Day 6 Live Streaming Details: Aryna Sabalenka, Marta Kostyuk, Serena Williams-Venus Williams In Action | TV Channel, Match Time

Real Betis vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2026-27 Match LIVE in Spain, UK And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Debut in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match? Details Here

LATEST NEWS

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

A New Address for Luxury: Kasturi Kundal Launches in Delhi

Who Is Swatantra Bharadwaj? Right-Wing Activist Arrested by Delhi Police From UP’s Bulandshahr

Will Gabriel Martinelli Make His Debut in Al-Shabab vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League Match? Details Here

Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

Japan To Host Team India In Historic One-Off T20I Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 | Details Inside

BigMuscles Nutrition or Muscleblaze? A Balanced look at two popular brands

Will Vinicius Jr Play in Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga Clash Tonight? Here’s What We Know

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated
China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated
China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated
China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

QUICK LINKS