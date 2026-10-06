China Open 2026 Final: Check Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur Head-to-Head Record, Live Streaming, Winner Prediction And More

China Open 2026 Final: Novak Djokovic will take on Alex de Minaur in the China Open 2026 men’s singles final in Beijing on Tuesday, October 6. The blockbuster final pits the six-time champion against an Australian chasing his first title at the ATP 500 event.

Djokovic is yet to be beaten in Beijing, with his China Open record now standing at 33-0. The Serbian advanced to the final in all bizarre fashion after Daniil Medvedev was disqualified while Djokovic led 7-5, 5-3, as Medvedev hit a ball into the crowd, accidentally hitting a spectator.

De Minaur received a walkover into the semifinal due to Hubert Hurkacz retiring with an adductor issue when 6-4, 3-2 down. The Australian played two grueling three-set battles against Quentin Halys and Andrey Rublev to reach the final.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur Head-to-Head Record

Djokovic currently holds a 3-1 head-to-head record against De Minaur. The two have played once since 2024 at Wimbledon, where Djokovic defeated De Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. De Minaur also defeated Djokovic in the 2024 United Cup and 2023 Australian Open, while Djokovic beat De Minaur in the 2024 Monte Carlo and 2023 Australian Open.

The Australian, then again, will come into the final confident having reached his third final of the year. He will also be looking to beat Djokovic in Beijing for the first time.

China Open 2026 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur Live Streaming Details

The Djokovic vs De Minaur final is scheduled for October 6 in Beijing, with the match listed for 4:30 PM IST on FanCode in India.

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur Winner Prediction

Djokovic will be the man to beat. His incredible record of 33-0 so far in Beijing, an even better head-to-head record and packed experience on the big stage places him firmly as the top seed. A win would see him chase down career title number 102 and seventh ever victory in the Beijing China Open.

De Minaur’s power, agility, and recent form on such a surface will give this a competitive edge, though we predict the experience and unshakable consistency of Djokovic will bring the match home.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win

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