LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the opening round of the China Open 2026 badminton tournament in Changzhou, China. Fresh from her Japan Open triumph, world No. 12 Sindhu defeated world No. 24 Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in a 58-minute three-game contest to book her place in the women's singles second round.

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round
China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 23:37 IST

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the opening round of the China Open 2026 badminton tournament in Changzhou, China. Fresh from her Japan Open triumph, world No. 12 Sindhu defeated world No. 24 Hooda 21-14, 9-21, 21-10 in a 58-minute three-game contest to book her place in the women’s singles second round.

Unnati Hooda had defeated PV Sindhu in the second round of last year’s China Open, making Sindhu’s victory on Wednesday a measure of revenge.

You Might Be Interested In

The 2016 China Open champion will next face Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist and home favourite Chen Yufei in the round of 16. Sindhu heads into the clash with confidence after beating the world No. 4 in the Japan Open semi-finals last week.

Sindhu is the only Indian remaining in the women’s singles draw after Devika Sihag’s first-round exit on Tuesday.

In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty advanced to the second round. Paris 2024 semi-finalist Lakshya defeated Japan’s Yushi Tanaka 22-20, 15-21, 21-14, while world No. 23 Ayush stunned Malaysia’s world No. 11 Alwi Faran 21-17, 5-21, 21-17. HS Prannoy had exited the tournament on Tuesday.

India, however, endured a disappointing campaign in the doubles events, with all entries crashing out in the opening round.

In mixed doubles, Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila went down 21-18, 21-18 to China’s world No. 6 pair Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui. Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also lost in straight games, 21-9, 21-16, to the top-seeded Chinese duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

In men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan suffered a 21-16, 21-7 defeat to China’s fourth-seeded pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. India had no representatives in the women’s doubles draw.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round
Tags: china open 2026

RELATED News

Rahmat Shah Named Afghanistan New ODI And Test Captain After Hashmatullah Shahidi Resigns; Check Career Stats And Details

Lalit Modi Announces India Return After 16 Years, Here’s When He Is Expected to Land

India vs Zimbabwe T20 Series: Match Dates, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details, And All You Need to Know

PCB Makes Padel Mandatory For Pakistan Cricketers: How Aaqib Javed’s New Training Plan Aims To Improve Fielding?

Kuldeep Yadav Signs Overseas Deal With Yorkshire For One Day Cup And County Championship; Check Key Details Here

LATEST NEWS

What Did Salman Khan Say About The NEET Student Protests? Actor Supports Aspirants, Warns Against Political Hijacking

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

Delhi Student Protests: Fresh Violence Erupts After Protesters Pelt Stones, Bottles Injure Cops

Who Is Mumbiker Nikhil? YouTuber Says BJP ‘Lost A Big Opportunity’ Amid NEET Protest

Who Is Harsh Beniwal? Popular YouTuber’s Take On The NEET Protest Goes Viral

Karnataka Accident: 6-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed, 4 Injured As Tree Falls On School Bus

Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

Why Was Dhurandhar Actor Ayesha Khan Detained By Mumbai Police During The NEET Protest? Full Story Explained

How Much Has US Spent On War Against Iran? US Defence Sec Pete Hegseth Reveals Inside Details

Anupam Kher Shares Strong Message On Students’ Protest; Here’s What He Said

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round
China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round
China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round
China Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty March into Second Round

QUICK LINKS