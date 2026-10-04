China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

China Open 2026: The aging legend Novak Djokovic made his comeback when he thrilled the Chinese fans to the fullest with a classic win at the China Open 2026 as the Serbian prodigy stunned erstwhile world number one Alexander Zverev in a pulsating quarter-final in front of a capacity crowd in Beijing. The 39-year-old had to dig deep after losing an opener to stay in the fray and eventually notch up one of his most memorable victories of the season.

The contest lasted two hours and 35 minutes. It was typical of Djokovic, who never gives up a point and often pulls himself away from the brink of defeat. Zverev, a player who had come into the match as the No. 1 seed for the event and who had won the French Open and US Open this year, this way arguably the form player on the ATP Tour, was easily vanquished.

Novak Djokovic Produces Stunning Comeback Against Zverev

Zverev started the match brilliantly, breaking very early on to take the first set 6-4 and hit 19 aces throughout. The German appeared to have the upper hand for most of the game, but Djokovic gradually warmed up and pushed Zverev during the business end of the second set before breaking him at 5-4 to bring the match back into parity.

The pattern continued into the decider. Both men held their own easily until Djokovic earned yet another break in the tenth game. This time, the Serbian held serve to make it 6-4 and seal a record-breaking, one-and-a-half-hour victory.

His win also brought Djokovic to a flawless 32-0 on the China Open, moving past Rafael Nadal’s 31-0 start to Roland Garros for the best opening run at one ATP tournament in the Open Era. He is on course for a record-extending China Open title this week.

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev in Semi-Final

In the semi-finals, Djokovic faces former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev. Russian Medvedev beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last four of a Slam for the first time. That spectacular showdown is set to be one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the tournament, with both players arriving in Beijing with momentum behind them. And having been unable to add to his collection of Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open earlier this year, the winner will take a step closer to lifting the distinguished ATP 500 crown in the Chinese capital.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: From Athletics To Archery, Check All 37 Indian Bronze Medal Winners And Final Medal Tally