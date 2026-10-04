LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic stunned World No. 1 Alexander Zverev in a thrilling China Open 2026 quarter-final, coming from a set down to win in Beijing. The Serbian legend extended his unbeaten China Open record to 32-0 and advanced to face Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in the China Open 2026 quarter-final. Image Credit: X/@AustralianOpen
Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev in the China Open 2026 quarter-final. Image Credit: X/@AustralianOpen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 21:51 IST

China Open 2026: The aging legend Novak Djokovic made his comeback when he thrilled the Chinese fans to the fullest with a classic win at the China Open 2026 as the Serbian prodigy stunned erstwhile world number one Alexander Zverev in a pulsating quarter-final in front of a capacity crowd in Beijing. The 39-year-old had to dig deep after losing an opener to stay in the fray and eventually notch up one of his most memorable victories of the season.

The contest lasted two hours and 35 minutes. It was typical of Djokovic, who never gives up a point and often pulls himself away from the brink of defeat. Zverev, a player who had come into the match as the No. 1 seed for the event and who had won the French Open and US Open this year, this way arguably the form player on the ATP Tour, was easily vanquished.

You Might Be Interested In

Novak Djokovic Produces Stunning Comeback Against Zverev

Zverev started the match brilliantly, breaking very early on to take the first set 6-4 and hit 19 aces throughout. The German appeared to have the upper hand for most of the game, but Djokovic gradually warmed up and pushed Zverev during the business end of the second set before breaking him at 5-4 to bring the match back into parity.

The pattern continued into the decider. Both men held their own easily until Djokovic earned yet another break in the tenth game. This time, the Serbian held serve to make it 6-4 and seal a record-breaking, one-and-a-half-hour victory.

His win also brought Djokovic to a flawless 32-0 on the China Open, moving past Rafael Nadal’s 31-0 start to Roland Garros for the best opening run at one ATP tournament in the Open Era. He is on course for a record-extending China Open title this week.

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev in Semi-Final

In the semi-finals, Djokovic faces former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev. Russian Medvedev beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last four of a Slam for the first time. That spectacular showdown is set to be one of the most hotly-anticipated matches of the tournament, with both players arriving in Beijing with momentum behind them. And having been unable to add to his collection of Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open earlier this year, the winner will take a step closer to lifting the distinguished ATP 500 crown in the Chinese capital.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: From Athletics To Archery, Check All 37 Indian Bronze Medal Winners And Final Medal Tally

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev
Tags: alexander zverevchina open 2026novak djokovic

RELATED News

Greece vs Germany: Who Will Win The UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash? Check Goal Prediction And Top Players to Watch Out For

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Named Delhi Captain for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2026 After India U-19 Success

Asian Games 2026: From Athletics To Archery, Check All 37 Indian Bronze Medal Winners And Final Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026: From Mirabai Chanu To Anahat Singh, Check All 27 Indian Silver Medal Winners And Complete Medal Tally

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

LATEST NEWS

Mother Sells Vegetables In Patna, Son Wanted In Rs 36 Crore Gold Loot: Why Police Announced Rs 2 Lakh Reward For His Information

46-Year-Old Married Woman Dies With 27-Year-Old Lover: What Happened Inside Bahraich Hotel?

Son Abducted, Killed In Hamas Captivity, Then Parents Welcome Baby Boy Using 25-Year-Old Frozen Eggs

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera

He Killed Friend For Rs 2,250 And Staged An Accident, But 190 CCTV Cameras Exposed The Truth

Sri Lanka Squad for Pakistan Tri-Series 2026: Kusal Mendis Leads 16-Member ODI Team; Check Full Squad

Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Minor Molested, Sindoor Forced Into Her Hairline, 6 Youths Stopped Her On Way Home: What Happened On Bihar’s Banka Road?

Irani Cup 2026: Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep Star as Rest of India Beat J&K by 167 Runs to Win Title

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev
China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev
China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev
China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev
China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Stuns World Number 1 Alexander Zverev to Reach Semi-Final And Face Daniil Medvedev

QUICK LINKS