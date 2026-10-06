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Home > Sports News > China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

Amid his disappointments in Grand Slam events, Novak Djokovic managed to win his seventh China Open title in the final held on October 6, Tuesday against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury. (Image Credits: X)
China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 19:46 IST

China Open 2026: Amid his disappointments in Grand Slam events, Novak Djokovic managed to win his seventh China Open title in the final held on October 6, Tuesday against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Djokovic emerged victorious after De Minaur had to retire owing to a groin injury.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his ​left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop after winning the first game ​of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.
“I don’t feel ⁠great … I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said De Minaur ​at the trophy presentation.
“I didn’t want to finish like this… hopefully see you next ​year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.
Both semi-finals ended prematurely on Monday, as Hubert Hurkacz retired with an injury and Daniil Medvedev was disqualified for hitting a spectator with a ball. Sixth-seeded Djokovic’s win continued the ​Serbian’s unbeaten record at the tournament with 34 straight victories and ensured the 39-year-old ​won a singles title for the 21st straight year.
“I’m really sorry for the way you had ‌to ⁠finish today and I really hope that you can recover quickly,” Djokovic told De Minaur.
The two had gone toe to toe in the first set, targeting the baseline to pressure each other. De Minaur almost broke Djokovic in the fifth game but the ​Serbian saved the break ​point with a ⁠full-stretch backhand down the sideline. De Minaur held firm but the 27-year-old’s error count increased during the tiebreak to hand the first ​set to Djokovic. An exhausted Djokovic also needed treatment during the break ​and the ⁠39-year-old was surprised when De Minaur signalled the end of the match.
“This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues. So I ​just tried to find a good feeling on ​the court, and obviously I know that when I’m striking the ball well I can still compete at ​the highest level.”
It remains to be seen if Djokovic has enough fuel to compete in the Australian Open next year.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury
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China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury
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