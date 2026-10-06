China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

China Open 2026: Amid his disappointments in Grand Slam events, Novak Djokovic managed to win his seventh China Open title in the final held on October 6, Tuesday against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Djokovic emerged victorious after De Minaur had to retire owing to a groin injury.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his ​left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop after winning the first game ​of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.

“I don’t feel ⁠great … I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said De Minaur ​at the trophy presentation.

“I didn’t want to finish like this… hopefully see you next ​year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.