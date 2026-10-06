China Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Wins 7th Title After Alex de Minaur Retires Due To Injury

China Open 2026: Amid his disappointments in Grand Slam events, Novak Djokovic managed to win his seventh China Open title in the final held on October 6, Tuesday against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Djokovic emerged victorious after De Minaur had to retire owing to a groin injury.
“I don’t feel great … I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said De Minaur at the trophy presentation.
“I didn’t want to finish like this… hopefully see you next year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.
“I’m really sorry for the way you had to finish today and I really hope that you can recover quickly,” Djokovic told De Minaur.
“This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues. So I just tried to find a good feeling on the court, and obviously I know that when I’m striking the ball well I can still compete at the highest level.”