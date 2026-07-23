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Home > Sports News > China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X

China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X

Indian Badminton stalwart and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took a brutal dig at the schedule of the China Open Badminton 2026 after her defeat to the Chinese counterpart Chen Yufei in the Round of 16 match on July 23, Thursday in Changzhou.

China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X. (Image Credits: X)
China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 21:43 IST

China Open 2026: Indian Badminton stalwart and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu took a brutal dig at the schedule of the China Open Badminton 2026 after her defeat to the Chinese counterpart Chen Yufei in the Round of 16 match on July 23, Thursday in Changzhou. With Sindhu winning the first game but losing the next two, the 31-year-old has hit out at different schedules for different players via her official X account.

China Open 2026: “I only wish they took care of everyone the same way” – PV Sindhu

Having faced Unnati Hooda in an intense battle and ultimately winning it 14-21, 21-9 and 10-21, she progressed it to the next round, setting up a clash against Chen Fu Yei. However, the Round of 16 match was less than 24 hours away, giving her hardly any time to recover from the high-octane clash against Hooda. By contrast, Sindhu mentioned that Chen Yufei has at least 24 hours to recover before facing Ratchonk Intanon. She wrote on X:

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“About 16 hours for me between matches. 24+ hours for my dear friend Chen tomorrow after having a full day off before facing me today. Lovely to see recovery being given the importance it deserves. Funny how schedules have a way of taking care of recovery. I only wish they took care of everyone the same way.”

China Open 2026: How did Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty fare after PV Sindhu’s elimination?

After Sindhu bowed out out China Open, Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen also followed it up with disappointing performances in their respective men’s singles second round fixtures, thereby India’s campaign in China Open 2026.

Despite being one game down Chen Yufei and on the back foot at 20-16, the 28-year-old managed to save all four by winning six consecutive points to force a decider. The deciding game also saw Sindhu leading the way and putting herself in a promising position, only to squander it in the end. This was the 31-year-old’s ninth loss in 16 meetings against her Chinese counterpart.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Secures 1st Win As Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Mayank Yadav Power India To 7-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

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China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X
Tags: ayush shettychina open 2026china-openLakshya SenPV Sindhu

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China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X
China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X
China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X
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