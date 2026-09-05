China Open Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Romp To Final, Set To Compete For 10th Career BWF World Tour Title

China Open 2026: Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty staged a remarkable combination of tactical brilliance and composure to outplay Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong in a hard-fought China Open 2026 semi-final on September 5, Saturday. As a result, they have romped to the finals of the tournament.

China Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reach third final in last four editions

The world No. 5 Indian pair, runners-up in the 2023 and 2025 editions, bounced back from a second-game setback to prevail 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 over the world No. 29 Malaysians in one hour and five minutes. The third game was completely dominant from the Indians, who now await either the Malaysian pair of Kai Wun Tee/Roy King Yap or the Chinese pair of He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu in the final, as per ESPN. The victory took Satwik and Chirag into their third China Masters final in the last four editions. They finished runners-up in 2023 and 2025 and reached the semi-finals in 2024.



The reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions will have another opportunity to claim their maiden China Masters title. No Indian shuttler has won the tournament since its inception in 2005. The Malaysian pair raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening game, but Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty responded emphatically with seven straight points to turn the momentum in their favour. The Indians carried an 11-9 lead into the mid-game interval and maintained their advantage after the break. From 17-15, they won four of the next five points to take the opening game.



The Malaysians again made a flying start in the second game, moving 4-0 ahead, but Satwik and Chirag quickly settled into their rhythm and edged ahead 10-8. The contest remained closely fought thereafter, with the lead changing hands several times before the scores were locked at 18-all. Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong then produced a late surge, winning three consecutive points to force a decider.



Satwik and Chirag, however, ensured there would be no repeat of their slow start in the third game. They seized control from the outset and raced to an 11-4 lead at the mid-game interval. The Indians continued to dictate the proceedings after the change of ends, closing out the decider with authority to book their place in the final. Sunday’s summit clash will mark Satwik and Chirag’s third BWF World Tour final of 2026. The pair finished runners-up at the Thailand Open in May before going on to win the Singapore Open later that month.



The Indian duo will also be chasing their 10th career BWF World Tour title in Sunday’s final.

(With inputs from ANI)