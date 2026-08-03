Choose Your Words Wisely: Manu Bhaker’s Strong Message to Youth Amid Prime Minister Modi’s Stance On ‘Abuse’

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding alleged abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent student protest at Jantar Mantar, stressing the importance of choosing one’s words carefully.

Bhaker shared her thoughts through a social media post on Sunday evening, appearing to focus on the broader issue of language and conduct rather than directly commenting on the political controversy.

“The language we choose reflects our personality and the kind of person we are. Choose your words wisely, because over time, you become what you think, what you speak and what you practice,” Bhaker tweeted.

The language we choose reflects our personality and the kind of person we are. Choose your words wisely, because over time, you become what you think, what you speak, and what you practice. Using bad language is not cool. Abusing is not cool. Let’s keep the definition of cool… pic.twitter.com/8LN53t4V0h — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 2, 2026







Her comments came shortly after PM Modi addressed the controversy involving youngsters who allegedly used abusive language against him and his late mother during protests linked to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Speaking on Friday, PM Modi acknowledged that the remarks had caused pain but said he did not believe taking the youngsters to court would provide a meaningful solution. Instead, he referred to them as ‘misguided children’ and said they should be given an opportunity to recognise their mistakes and move forward.

In a subsequent late-night video shared on Instagram, the Prime Minister spoke about the anger and distress present in society and urged people to respond by guiding young people rather than distancing themselves from them.

PM Modi used the example of a person biting their own tongue to explain his approach. He argued that people do not reject their teeth when they accidentally bite their tongue and similarly should not abandon young people, who remain an important part of society.

He also appealed to the youth to acknowledge their mistakes, learn from them and use the experience to improve themselves.

Bhaker’s second message focused specifically on the idea of what constitutes desirable behaviour, particularly among young people.

“Using bad language isn’t cool. Abusing isn’t cool. Let us keep the definition of cool simple: being hardworking, kind, respectful towards others and yourself, striving to be successful through honesty and making your parents and your country proud,” Bhaker wrote.

The Olympic medallist’s remarks have added a sporting voice to a discussion that has extended beyond the original protest and into a wider conversation about public discourse, respect and the way disagreements are expressed.

Bhaker, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has frequently used her social media platforms to communicate with her followers on subjects beyond competitive shooting.

Her latest comments come at a time when the language used in public spaces and online platforms continues to generate debate, particularly when political disagreements involve young people. Rather than advocating punishment, Bhaker’s message emphasised personal responsibility, respectful communication and the long-term impact of one’s words and actions.