West Indies qualified for the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England with a controversial victory over Scotland through the Duckworth-lewis method and will be rearing to make full use of the opportunity. They become the ninth team to qualify for the mega event and will most probably witness the last of their swashbuckling southpaw Chris Gayle at a World Cup. The explosive batsman has said that he will play his last World Cup in 2019 while hinting at inevitable retirement soon. He has failed to create an impact with his bat in the ongoing ICC World cup qualifiers and expects to call time on his career after representing his country in the World Cup for one final time.

Gayle has so far in the qualifiers managed to amass only 155 runs in five games. His 91-ball 123 against the United Arab Emirates was the only instance when the mighty southpaw looked in splendid touch in the series. With 155 runs in 5 innings, Gayle has failed to live up to the expectations in the series but reckons he will make sure he ups his fitness game to perform on the top level for Windies in the World Cup. The two-time World champions battled all the criticism on their way to qualifying for the flagship event, Scotland while chasing a total of 199 were 125/5, just five runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score, when rain played the spoilsport and with it washed away their dreams of qualifying for the World Cup.

“I am so happy to have qualified for another World Cup. I just have to stay fit now and we have a young team, but it will be my last World Cup that is for sure, so I am looking forward to it,” Gayle said after his side’s win over Scotland, hinting that he might not continue playing international cricket after 2019. Asked about the rain driven victory, Gayle said it was a part of the game and that a win is a win. “Mission accomplished, definitely. It has been a long journey and the process we have gone through to qualify, we still have to give thanks even though it was a rain-interrupted game today, but a win is a win,” said the superstar batsman who will be soon heading to India after playing the qualifiers to take part in the Indian Premier League 2018 where he will be representing the Kings XI Punjab.

The Jamaican in his 19-year long international career has amassed 16789 runs in Tests and ODIs and continues to be an explosive smasher of the red ball. Apart from cementing his status as a West Indies legend, Gayle’s exploits in T20 leagues around the world have earned him several accolades in the game.“I need a couple [of] months to get properly fit and especially I love playing in England and Wales. Lots of the Windies fans over the world are sad that we are in this position, where we have to play the qualifiers. But, cricket is like life, you have ups and downs, and nothing is guaranteed in life,” Gayle said about the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

Afghanistan after beating Ireland by 5 wickets on Friday became the 10th team to qualify for the World Cup. In response to Ireland’s 209 in 50 overs, Mohammad Shahzad 54 (50), and Gulbadin Naib 45 (91) squared off the proceedings in a sensible fashion for Afghan, creating a strong platform for their victory. Asghar Stanikzai’s 29-ball 39 ensured Afghanistan were past the total with five balls to spare. The World Cup which is slated to begin on 30 May.

