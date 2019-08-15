West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has ended all speculations of his retirement from the ODI cricket and said hasn't announced or decided anything yet.

Flamboyant Chris Gayle, who has played 301 ODIs, was wearing a special ‘No. 301’ jersey during the 3rd ODI against India at the Port of Spain. The way he shared a high-five with Indian players including skipper Virat Kohli after his dismissal and went back to the pavilion with the helmet on top his the bat, all these episodes gave birth to the speculations that he might take retirement from the One Day cricket. Some fans had even tweeted that Gayle won’t don the Maroon jersey again. Sharing perspectives on micro-blogging site Twitter, a user called the gesture as Gayle’s goodbye to the limited over cricket. But a few hours later, in the post-match ceremony, Windies giant scrapped all the reports, saying he hasn’t announced anything yet.

In a video shared by West Indies Cricket Board, Gayle said, ” I didn’t announce anything…any retirement”. In fact, Gayle said that he will stay around, until the further notice.

Earlier, Gayle himself had said that he would like to end his cricketing career after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But later he took a U-turn saying he wants to play Test against India.

The confusion over his retirement emerged when the Windies cricket board didn’t pick him in the Test squad against India. Rumours were doing around that ODI series against India will be the last series.

His quick 72 runs went to the vain as West Indies lost the match and series too. The 39-year-old cricketer has played 301 One Day matches and collected 10,480 ODI runs at an average of 37.83 with 25 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

