Although Chris Gayle has played 81 fewer matches than Shahid Afridi but given how Chris Gayle has played as an opener all his life, he has played five more innings than the former Pakistani all-rounder, who used to bat at middle or lower order during his playing days.

Chris Gayle equalled the world record of most sixes in international cricket with his explosive innings against Bangladesh

Powerful West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Sunday equalled the world record for most number of sixes in international cricket. Gayle came par to the long-standing record of Pakistan’s now-retired Shahid Afridi who had hit 476 sixes in his illustrious career. However, West Indian batsman’s achievement came in much fewer games than the Pakistani pinch-hitter. Where Shahid Afridi took 524 matches in all formats of the game to smash 476 sixes, Chris Gayle too just 443 matches to match his feat.

When Chris Gayle entered the Warner Park in St Kitts to play the third and final One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in the ongoing series, he had 471 sixes to his name. With a quick-fire knock of 73 runs off just 66 balls which included 5 huge sixes, the towering southpaw equalled the world record set by Shahid Afridi.

Now, the 38-year-old batsman will have the opportunity to surpass ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi’s record on August 1, Wednesday, when West Indies play the first of three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh.

Shahid Afridi was one of the most dreaded batsman in the world who sent shivers down any bowler’s spine. He held the world record for fastest ODI century for over two decades until it was broken by South Africa’s AB de Villiers.

In his long and illustrious career that spanned almost 20 years, Afridi smashes 351 sixes in ODIs, 73 in T20s and 52 in Tests while Gayle has managed just 275 sixes in ODIs but his 103 sixes in T20s and 98 in Test matches gives him an upper hand.

