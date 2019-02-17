West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle has announced to retire from the One-Day cricket after the 2019 World Cup. The news was confirmed by the West Indies Cricket Board through a tweet on Sunday. Chris Gayle represented his country in 284 ODIs and hit more 9000 runs.

The Windies explosive batsman Chris Gayle has announced to retire from the One-Day cricket after the 2019 World Cup. The left-handed batsman who made his debut in 1999 is the second highest scorer after Brain Lara. Chris Gayle represented his country in 284 ODIs and hit more 9000 runs. The 39-year-old opener has been added to the squad for the five-match ODI series against England, which will commence from Wednesday in Bridgetown. The West Indies Cricket Board, in a Tweet, said that Chris Gayle has announced that he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales. Christopher Henry Gayle has been one of the most entertaining cricketers, who has fan following across the globe. His 215 blitzkrieg innings against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup also represents the highest limited-overs score by a West Indies batsman.

The Windies giant had last year surpassed Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s record for most number of sixes in a career in all three international formats of the game. Both batsmen have hit 476 sixes, ahead of Brendon McCullum at 398 sixes. Gayle achieved the milestone in 443 matches while Afridi made the record in 524 matches.

