WWE superstar Chris Jericho looks set to miss the upcoming Royal Rumble event after teasing fans that he is not on his way to Philadelphia where the event is scheduled to happen. Jericho posted two messages on his Instagram which more or less confirm that he is not going to take part in the biggest WWE event of 2018.

As the Royal Rumble fever hits the decks, the fans cannot wait to see who will headline WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)’s the biggest showdown of the 2018 season so far. While the stern battle is set to see a number of big names go in the ring to fight for the ultimate Wrestlemania title. Veteran Chris Jericho looks likely to miss out on the feast. His latest Instagram posts have suggested that he could not be participating in the Philadelphia event. According to Jericho’s latest Instagram post, he is in Paris with his band Fozzy that he remains very passionate to work for.

While Jericho’s Instagram post could be a signal that he is not on his way to Philadelphia, the last two lines of the post’s caption are pun intended. The likes of Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor have already confirmed their presence at the Royal Rumble. The former WWE champion Jericho loves to be with the Fozzies and the band is currently in the middle of a European tour which could force him to bow out. He is in France and will not be making the trip to Philadelphia as per his Insta post.

“HEY EUROPE…We are coming for you! See you tomorrow night in PARIS at the #Olympia! (Or maybe I’m totally lying and I’m really flying to Philly for the #RoyalRumble) #justkidding #noimnot @fozzyrock,” Jericho wrote on his Instagram.

Jericho was a beast at the Royal Rumble 2017 where he stayed inside the ring for over an hour and became the only sixth wrestler to have done that in the history of the competition.

To further cement his absence from the Royal Rumble, Jericho posted another picture of him supposedly from Paris and captioned it. “Tired and jet lagged, but I’ll be READY TO ROCK tonight in #FozzyParis!! Looking forward to an amazing tour with our bros in @steelpanther!@fozzyrock #unlessimlyingandimreallyinphilly #butimnotcauseimreallyinparis.”