Chris Pratt And Son Jack, 12, Go Wild As Dodgers Defeat Yankees In World Series Game

In a thrilling display of excitement, Chris Pratt and his son Jack were spotted enjoying a memorable night at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. As the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the New York Yankees, the duo’s enthusiasm was palpable, and they were captured on the Jumbotron, much to the delight of the crowd of over 52,000 fans.

The 45-year-old “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and his 12-year-old son were seen donning matching Dodgers jerseys and baseball caps, enthusiastically cheering for their team. Their infectious excitement resonated throughout the stadium, highlighting the special bond they share. As they waved and cheered, their presence on the big screen brought smiles to the faces of fellow fans, illustrating a cherished moment of father-son bonding amidst the excitement of America’s favorite pastime.

Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, whom he was married to from 2009 until their divorce in 2018. Since then, he has remarried Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares two daughters, Lyla, four, and Eloise, two. The couple is also expecting their third child, due any day now. Earlier this month, Pratt hinted at the impending arrival, suggesting that Schwarzenegger could go into labor “at any moment now.”

Celebrity Sightings And Highlights

The Dodgers’ victory over the Yankees wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. The star-studded crowd also included famous faces such as John Legend, who was seen with his children Luna, eight, and Miles, six. Other notable attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Cranston, and Jimmy Kimmel, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans shared moments from the game, including the adorable father-son duo. A video of Pratt and Jack celebrating together was uploaded to TikTok, further showcasing the joy of the evening.

A Heartfelt Celebration of Jack’s Birthday

This year, Jack celebrated his 12th birthday, a milestone that Pratt marked with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing photos of their time together on a farm, he expressed his deep love and appreciation for his son. “Happy birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you, sweet boy,” Pratt wrote. “You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy, and tough. I love you so much, kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it.”

This past August, the family kept their celebrations low-key, reflecting their preference for privacy regarding Jack’s life. However, their bond remains strong, with Pratt often emphasizing the importance of fatherhood in his life.

Chris Pratt On Fatherhood

In recent interviews, Pratt has shared his perspective on fatherhood, encouraging others to embrace the experience without delay. He expressed a firm belief in the benefits of having children at a younger age, stating, “People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree. Rush. Have them.”

Drawing from conversations with fellow actors like Adam Sandler, Pratt noted that each day spent waiting to have children is a day lost. He passionately articulated the joys of parenthood, explaining how it transforms life experiences and deepens connections with one’s children.

“Having kids is incredible,” he remarked. “The things you normally take for granted in life are new.” As children grow, Pratt emphasized the significance of connecting with them as unique individuals, appreciating their distinct personalities and qualities.

Becoming a father has also influenced Pratt’s career choices, steering him toward roles that are more family-friendly. He acknowledged that his desire to make entertaining films for kids has led him to seek out more PG-rated projects, expressing both a desire to create enjoyable content for his children and a recognition of the importance of making movies that are enjoyable for parents as well.

“Some of them are bad,” Pratt admitted, referring to certain family films. “So at the same time as wanting to make movies that would entertain my kids, I’m also thinking about creating movies that are merciful on the parents.

