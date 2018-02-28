Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and his agent just cannot hide his delight at the reports. Christian Eriksen is in fine form this season having scored 9 goals and set up another 9 across all competitions for Tottenham.

The agent of Tottenham’s chief playmaker Christian Eriksen said on Wednesday that he is more than delighted with the reports of his client being linked with a move away to clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid. He further went on to say that a string of clubs routinely show interest in the Denmark international every transfer window but people do not hear much from him because he likes to do talking with his feet.

Speaking to the media on reports linking his client to the big clubs of Europe, Martin Schoots said, “I don’t comment on rumours much. But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment. Since Christian was 14 years old, big clubs have shown interest. The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest.”

“It is not all clubs known by the press. Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet,” added Schoots. Christian Eriksen is in fine form this season having scored 9 goals and set up another 9 across all competitions for Tottenham. The north London outfit currently sits at the fourth spot in the Premier League and will face Juventus in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash. Pochettino’s men drew the first leg 2-2.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has taken great strides in the last couple of years and has established themselves as a formidable force. Eriksen is an integral part of the White Hart Lane trident, along with Harry Kane and Delle Ali, which has been carrying the mantle of Tottenham. The former Ajax midfielder’s market value has soared in the last two years courtesy to sensational performances he has produced consistently since his move from Amsterdam.

