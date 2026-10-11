Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City Live Streaming Details: Churchill Brothers will take on Mumbai City FC in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 encounter on Sunday, October 11. The match marks Mumbai City’s opening fixture of the new campaign, with the Islanders aiming to begin their season on a positive note against the Goan outfit.

The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. How to watch Mumbai City vs Goa live in India? As the Indian Super League (ISL) returns for 13th season, Indian football fans can watch on TV and digital streams.

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City ISL 2026/27: Match Details

Match: Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC

Tournament: Indian Super League 2026/27

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City Live Streaming in India

Live Telecast of Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City ISL 2026/27 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The viewers will also be able to enjoy Churchill Brothers Mumbai City encounter via the SonyLIV app and website.

In addition, club followers will be able to watch every league match for free on YouTube’s live stream. A link to the live-stream should be posted on the official ISL or club channels nearer the start time.

Where to Watch Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City?

Indian viewers can tune in to Sony Sports Network for television coverage, SonyLIV for digital streaming, or YouTube for free online coverage.

Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC will be eager to get their campaign up and running in search of an impressive start under head coach Petr Kratky as they face off with Churchill Brothers in the first game. The Islanders will aim to find a spark early in the tournament and gain ground in the ISL title race.

But, it will be Churchill Brothers who will look to leverage home advantage in Goa. The club will be confident of getting past a seasoned Mumbai City team and setting down an early marker.

The game will also give Mumbai City a chance to test their pre-season against a rival. Both teams will need to show discipline at the back and test their attacking qualities in the final third.

As the new ISL season will follow a home-and-away format, even a point would make all the difference in securing a good position. Both teams, will, fight, tooth, and nail to avoid an opening defeat.

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