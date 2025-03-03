Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Sports»
  • Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space

The Bengals release veteran guard Alex Cappa, clearing $8M in cap space. With Cody Ford hitting free agency, Cincinnati may revamp its offensive line for 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals Release Veteran Guard Alex Cappa, Create $8 Million In Cap Space


The Cincinnati Bengals have officially parted ways with veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa, releasing him ahead of the new NFL league year. The move frees up $8 million in salary cap space, allowing the Bengals more flexibility as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Cappa’s Tenure with the Bengals

Cappa, who joined the Bengals in 2022 on a four-year contract, proved to be a crucial part of the team’s offensive line. He started all 50 games he played in Cincinnati, holding down the right guard position throughout his tenure. However, an ankle injury late in his first season kept him sidelined during the Bengals’ only playoff appearance while he was with the team.

Impact on the Bengals’ Offensive Line

With Cody Ford, the team’s left guard, set to become a free agent, the Bengals may need to reshape their interior offensive line entirely in 2025. The team is now expected to explore free agency or the NFL Draft to fill both starting guard positions.

The decision to release Cappa is part of a broader roster adjustment strategy as the Bengals look to improve their offensive protection and make key financial moves before the season kicks off.

Filed under

Alex Cappa released Bengals NFL free agency 2025

