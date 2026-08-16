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Home > Sports News > Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante

Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante

Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante consigned Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic to a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat in the Cincinnati Open 2026 match on August 16, Sunday as the veteran struggled with the heat and required continuous medical timeouts.

Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante. (Image Credits: X)
Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 10:01 IST

Cincinnati Open 2026: Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante consigned Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic to a 2-6 6-4 6-4 defeat in the Cincinnati Open 2026 match on August 16, Sunday as the veteran struggled with the heat and required continuous medical timeouts. Thiago Agustin Tirante, who is ranked 50th, managed to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career.

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Novak Djokovic’s uncharacteristic errors hands over the advantage to Thiago Agustin Tirante

Playing his first match since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner, Djokovic ​swept through the opening set of the second-round ​match before the stifling humidity began to affect ⁠him early in the second. The 39-year-old dropped to his ​knees during an 18-minute third game that featured nine ​deuces and 24 points. He received treatment to help cool him down after holding serve. Djokovic offered little resistance on return for the ​rest of the set, seemingly focused on reaching the ​decider, and emerged from the locker room for the third in ‌a ⁠change of clothes, looking sharper.

But with the pair level at 4-4, Djokovic made a string of uncharacteristic errors, ending with a volley into the net that gave Tirante ​the decisive ​break. The 50th-ranked Argentine ⁠served out the match to secure the biggest win of his career and set ​up a third-round meeting with Spain’s Martin ​Landaluce.
“I’m ⁠thinking about my family and my friends who are in Argentina right no. They are in Argentina, but ⁠they are ​in my heart as well,” he said.
Djokovic ​will look to regroup before the U.S. Open, where he will seek ​a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title. Although the 39-year-old has won a stunning 24 Grand Slams in his career, he has been chasing the 25th since winning the 2023 US Open. However, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battling injuries, it will be interesting to see whether Djokovic can up his game to seal his 25th Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante
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Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante
Cincinnati Open 2026 Results: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out After Losing To Thiago Agustin Tirante
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