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Home > Sports News > Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury

Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will reunite for the Cincinnati Open 2026 women’s doubles event after receiving a wildcard entry. Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the ATP Masters 1000 tournament due to a lingering wrist injury, delaying his comeback.

Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 11:22 IST

Cincinnati Open 2026: Olympic champions Serena and Venus Williams will make their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open after receiving a wildcard admission into the women’s doubles event at the 2026 Cincinnati Open. The Williams sisters will reconvene at the WTA 1000 event, which is set to take place in Ohio from August 11 to 23, following the cancellation of their intended return at Wimbledon 2026. After losing in the first round of the singles competition, Serena, 44, withdrew from the doubles draw owing to a right knee ailment.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from this month’s Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

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Serena Williams and Venus Williams Continue Their Return to WTA Tour



The Williams sisters are among the most successful doubles teams in tennis history. Together, they have won three Olympic doubles gold medals, including at the London 2012 Games, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. 

Venus, 46, has also been awarded a wildcard for the singles draw as both sisters continue their return to the WTA Tour. Earlier, Serena Williams announced that she will be withdrawing from her much-anticipated Wimbledon doubles competition return with her sister Venus Williams due to knee issues.

Serena, who recently announced her comeback at the age of 44, showed moments of brilliance against the 20-year-old Australian and saved a match point in the second set to force a decider. However, she eventually ran out of steam, going down 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3.

Cincinnati Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Return to Court Delayed



Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz had been set to return at the ATP Masters 1000 event after being sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April. Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and also missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury.

“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

World number two Alcaraz won last year’s Cincinnati title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final. The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.

Also Read: Will Carlos Alcaraz Play at US Open 2026? Surprise Training in Alicante Fuels Comeback Hopes

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Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury
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Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury
Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury
Cincinnati Open 2026: Serena and Venus Williams Reunite in Doubles as Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws Due to Injury
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