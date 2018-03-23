Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President CK Khanna after Mohammed Shami was ruled out clean of the match-fixing allegations levelled on him by wife Hasin Jahan said that he and the rest of the board were always confident of Shami's innocence. Shami was handed a Grade B contract by the BCCI offering him Rs 3 crore annually after he came out clean of the match-fixing allegations on him.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami who was has been battling legal trouble for the past two weeks after his wife Hasin Jahan’s sensational claims of physical assault, extra-marital affair and match fixing against him, received huge relief as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave him the clearance of match-fixing charges. The BCCI deemed Jahan’s allegations false, issuing Shami a clean cheat in the matter and reinitiating his central contract with the top board. BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said he and all other board members were confident that Shami will be proved innocent in the matter.

BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) ruled out the match-fixing allegations against Shami following which the pacer was offered a Rs 3 crore annual contract under the Grade B category. ACU head Neeraj Kumar in his report submitted to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) mentioned that no further action needed to be taken against the Delhi Daredevils speedster whose IPL future lied in a hang following the match fixing allegations on him. Talking to the ANI after Shami’s clean chit, Khanna told the ANI that there was no second thought in their mind regarding Shami’s non-involvement in match fixing and that the board expects him to keep performing on top of his game in the IPL and the upcoming England tour.

“Not only was me, but the entire BCCI confident that Mohammed Shami will come clean out of it. We are really joyous and we wish him all the best and I am confident that he will come out with a marvellous performance in IPL and even in tour of England,” Khanna said. BCCI had earlier requested the ACU to investigate wife Hasin Jahan’s match fixing accusations against Shami.

In her complaint to the Kolkata Police, Jahan alleged physical harassment, extra-marital affair, rape and match-fixing charges against Shami. After coming clean in the BCCI investigation, Shami is yet to be questioned regarding other charges levelled on him by Jahan. In a call recording released by his wife, Shami allegedly was heard talking to ‘Mohammed Bhai’ an alleged bookie who sent him money through a Pakistani lady in Dubai. Jahan, however, later claimed that she never made allegations of match-fixing against Shami as she never understood the game.

With the clearance from the BCCI, Mohammed Shami will now be playing in the Indian Premier League 2018 for the Delhi Daredevils. He was picked by the Delhi outfit for Rs 3 crore and is rearing to make his bowling do the talking in the cash-rich T20 league.

