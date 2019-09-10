Steve Smith has been slammed by the English fans once again for mocking England spinner Jack Leach. During the team huddle, Smith donned a pair of glasses and shadow batted left-handed to troll Jack Leach.

After Steve Smith’s spectacular form throughout the Ashes series, it was believed that the Australian batsman will not be subjected to crowd booing in England. The former Australian captain returned in the Test cricket in the Ashes series after serving a 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

However, Smith has once again received sharp criticism from England fans for trolling England spinner Jack Leach. Leach came in light after his 1-run contribution in the important 76-run partnership with Ben Stokes, which helped England to get an improbable win in the third Test at Headingly and remain the Ashes alive.

During Australia’s celebration after retaining the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test, Steve Smith reportedly mocked Jack Leach with donning a pair of glasses and also shadow batted left-handed in the middle of the team huddle.

English fans slammed the 30-year-old Australian batsman on Twitter for mocking Leach during the team huddle.

Keeping it classy I see! #Ashes2019 — BoB (@mickie1975) September 8, 2019

Ah I see he has learned his lesson and is yet again embracing the spirit of the game in that peculiarly Aussie way… pic.twitter.com/MPAmJBEZRX — cd (@chrdun) September 8, 2019

Here’s hoping Leach comes out with sandpaper in the next test and then breaks down in tears — Hudson (@huds8118) September 8, 2019

Feel pity. You can't buy class. — Mark Jordan (@MarkSJordan) September 8, 2019

They couldnt go a whole tour without reverting to type. Classless cheats. — Nick Vale (@Nickva) September 9, 2019

Jack Leach mimicked his 1* when England won a classic. Steve Smith, a cheat, celebrated by openly mocking a fellow professional. Some people are just classier than others. https://t.co/rFuy1JYfTH — Tom Albrighton (@tmalbrghtn) September 8, 2019

Steve Smith has shown some brilliant batting performance in the series. Smith scored 671 runs including three hundred and a double century at an average of 134.2. He also displaced Indian skipper Virat Kohli from the top spot in the ICC Test during the series to become the World’s leading Test batsman.

