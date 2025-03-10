Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

For the Eagles, the trade helps them recoup a draft pick and acquire a more mobile quarterback in Thompson-Robinson, who could better fit their system as a backup to Hurts.

In a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, sending backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick (via Detroit) in return, according to reports.

The trade comes just a month after Pickett secured a Super Bowl ring as a backup in Philadelphia. Initially acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Pickett spent the 2024 season behind Jalen Hurts, making only one start but performing admirably when called upon. Now, he returns to the AFC North, but this time as a member of the Browns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The move raises questions about Cleveland’s quarterback situation, particularly the future of Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered a devastating Achilles injury in early January, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season and potentially mark the end of his tenure with the Browns. With uncertainty surrounding his recovery and long-term viability, the team is evaluating its options at quarterback.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are in a prime position to select a quarterback. However, the draft class lacks elite quarterback prospects, leaving Cleveland with a difficult decision invest in a signal caller now or delay the move and risk missing out on a top prospect in 2026. By acquiring Pickett, the Browns gain flexibility in their approach.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pickett could serve as a short-term solution if the Browns decide to wait another year before committing to a new franchise quarterback. Alternatively, he could provide competition and mentorship for a potential rookie quarterback selected in the draft. Either way, Cleveland secures an experienced option while buying time to assess its long-term plan at the position.

For the Eagles, the trade helps them recoup a draft pick and acquire a more mobile quarterback in Thompson-Robinson, who could better fit their system as a backup to Hurts. The move strengthens their quarterback depth while also preparing for any potential injury concerns for their franchise star.

With this trade, both teams make strategic moves to address their quarterback needs Cleveland adding insurance and flexibility at the position, while Philadelphia gains a dynamic backup and additional draft capital.

ALSO READ: Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up