Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

For the Eagles, the trade helps them recoup a draft pick and acquire a more mobile quarterback in Thompson-Robinson, who could better fit their system as a backup to Hurts.

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

Kenny Pickett


In a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns have traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, sending backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick (via Detroit) in return, according to reports.

The trade comes just a month after Pickett secured a Super Bowl ring as a backup in Philadelphia. Initially acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Pickett spent the 2024 season behind Jalen Hurts, making only one start but performing admirably when called upon. Now, he returns to the AFC North, but this time as a member of the Browns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The move raises questions about Cleveland’s quarterback situation, particularly the future of Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered a devastating Achilles injury in early January, a setback that could sideline him for the entire 2025 season and potentially mark the end of his tenure with the Browns. With uncertainty surrounding his recovery and long-term viability, the team is evaluating its options at quarterback.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are in a prime position to select a quarterback. However, the draft class lacks elite quarterback prospects, leaving Cleveland with a difficult decision invest in a signal caller now or delay the move and risk missing out on a top prospect in 2026. By acquiring Pickett, the Browns gain flexibility in their approach.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pickett could serve as a short-term solution if the Browns decide to wait another year before committing to a new franchise quarterback. Alternatively, he could provide competition and mentorship for a potential rookie quarterback selected in the draft. Either way, Cleveland secures an experienced option while buying time to assess its long-term plan at the position.

For the Eagles, the trade helps them recoup a draft pick and acquire a more mobile quarterback in Thompson-Robinson, who could better fit their system as a backup to Hurts. The move strengthens their quarterback depth while also preparing for any potential injury concerns for their franchise star.

With this trade, both teams make strategic moves to address their quarterback needs Cleveland adding insurance and flexibility at the position, while Philadelphia gains a dynamic backup and additional draft capital.

ALSO READ: Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Filed under

Cleveland Browns Kenny Pickett

In a surprising move, the

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles
The Government of India,

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated
Pope Francis is showing s

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican
Former talk show host Wen

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help
The Trump administration

Trump Revokes Security Clearances Of Senior Biden Officials, Including Blinken And Sullivan
U.S Vice President JD Van

JD Vance’s Cousin Slams Him For ‘Belittling’ Zelensky In Heated Oval Office Clash
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help

Trump Revokes Security Clearances Of Senior Biden Officials, Including Blinken And Sullivan

Trump Revokes Security Clearances Of Senior Biden Officials, Including Blinken And Sullivan

JD Vance’s Cousin Slams Him For ‘Belittling’ Zelensky In Heated Oval Office Clash

JD Vance’s Cousin Slams Him For ‘Belittling’ Zelensky In Heated Oval Office Clash

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women